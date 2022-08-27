Garretts claim prestigious Irlam Trophy for the third time

The winners, Dave and Sue Garrett, being presented with the trophy by Sally Irlam. - Credit: Sally Irlam

The prestigious Irlam Trophy, a foursomes stableford competition for husbands and wives, was held for the 53rd year at Weston Golf Club, organised by Sally Irlam, widow of the late George Irlam, recently.

On a very hot day, and with a lot of running after the ball, a total of 10 couples entered the event, which was lower than usual because of illness and holidays.

But a wonderful day was had by all and a splendid score of 42 points was returned by the winners, Dave and Sue Garrett, who picked up the trophy for the third time.

Their score was closely followed by Mark and Lynn Perry on 41 points, winning on a back nine countback from Bob and Barbara Parker, who also had 41.

All competitors enjoyed a superb dinner afterwards and past captain Andrew Balcombe thanked Sally for hosting the event and providing wine for all the competitors.

And Sally said: "The day was a great success and the competitors really enjoyed themselves, both on the course and in the club house afterwards."