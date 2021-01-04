Garrett bags Christmas honours at Brean

Published: 5:00 PM January 4, 2021

Dave Mann, Stewart Garrett, Mike Porter, Tony Groves and Paul Bacon with the Boom Boom Cup at Brean - Credit: Archant

Stewart Garrett was the final winner at Brean in 2020 as he rounded out the year by taking top spot in the Christmas Running Stableford.

The popular annual event was reduced to a members only competition this year and wet weather then reduced it further to a nine-hole stableford event.

Over 70 players entered over the duration with Garrett's 23 point return being head and shoulders above the rest.

He enjoyed a four-point advantage over four players who, like Garrett, compiled their prize winning scores on the opening day of the event.

Countback rules were applied by the computer and second place went to Richard Fairchild ahead of Ian Rogers as Max Smith, one of the club's groundstaff, took fourth and Tony Richards had to settle for the final prize in fifth.

You may also want to watch:

Steve Mason and Steve Martin claimed the first silverware of 2021 as they won the New Years Trophy and Deacon Trophy respectively.

Mason enjoyed a superb best of the day nett 60 to take Division Two and the New Years award for the best score overall on the day as Martin ended with a nett 63 to scoop the Deacon Trophy for the leading Division Three player.

For both players it was the second time they had claimed these Trophies with Martin being successful at the start of 2016 and Mason tasting victory two years prior to that.

With only two-ball golf currently permitted, the COVID tier restrictions in place and the use of 10 temporary greens due to the frost a smaller than normal field took part in the competition which ran alongside the January Medal.

Joining Mason and Martin as the other Divisional winner was Pete Barton who returned a nett 62 to secure the top flight, two ahead of Matt Haskins.

Mason had three shots to spare over club captain Dave Morgan in the middle tier, while Martin had the largest advantage with Dave Man finishing four shots shy of him.

Kevin Davies returned the leading score in Sunday's Pro Shop Stableford, which also acted as the first event in the new month-long Eclectic, with a superb 43 points leaving him three clear of Craig Wheelaghan, who was making his final appearance before returning to continue his studies at University in Liverpool.

Murray Parsons took third on 39 points, with Gordy Wheelaghan fourth on 38 after a back-nine countback with Haskins.