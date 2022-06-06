Weston AFC over-50s star for England in Spain

Weston AFC over-50s footballers Steve Crilley, Ed Lilley, Lach Geddes and Dave Castle played in an international tournament in Bilbao recently.

England, Italy and France and hosts Spain took part, with Crilley netting two wonderful goals in a 4-0 win over the French.

The other semi-final saw the hosts play Italy and eventually overcome the Italians on penalties to set up a final between Spain and England.

In front of a large local and vocal home crowd England unfortunately ended up losing 2-1 with Lilley scoring the only goal for the Three Lions.

Geddes told Weston Mercury Sport that, despite the disappointment, it was a good chance to represent England with his clubmates.

He said: "It was a great experience, both myself and Ed picked up our first England caps, it was good to be away on international duty with my Weston teammates, Ed scoring in the final and Steve netting a brace in the semi against France.

"There are more internationals coming up and we are looking forward to them. I would like to also thank everyone at the club for all the ongoing support."

Terry Keeling, (left), and Brian Duncan, (right), made their debuts for England over-75s against Wales. - Credit: Lach Geddes

There was more international success with Terry Keeling and Brian Duncan making their debuts for England over-75s against Wales in Merthyr Tydfil.

The friendly ended in a 1-1 draw where Mike Dore scored a late equaliser for England, five minutes from the end.

Despite Wales winning on penalties Geddes said the Weston men played really well.

"I was so pleased they came away with a draw, it is great for Terry and Brian and they both should be proud at what they are achieving and it is thoroughly deserved," he added.

"As a club we are having more and more players being called up for international duty and it is a great honour for all concerned."

Anyone interested in trying Walking Football can email Arie van Vilet on vanvliet1130@gmail.com.