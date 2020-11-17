Ferdinando named Weston Sports' FA Womens Football Development Officer

Published: 6:37 PM November 17, 2020

Georgia Ferdinando has been recruited as the Football Association's Women's Football Development Officer for Weston College.

The new cohort of FA Women’s Football Development Officer apprentices have been hired and the programme is run by AoC Sport, in partnership with the FA and new training provider Weston College.

It is one of 10 colleges which have employed an apprentice until 2022 as part of the FA’s new women’s strategy to grow the game and develop the future workforce.

And Ferdinando came through three selection events, including a group task, one on one with a line manager and a mock county FA call, which were designed so that candidates could experience a day in the life of a women’s football development officer.

"I'm really excited to get started in the role and look forward to developing female football at the college and within the community," said Ferdinando, who also plays for Weston Ladies under Weston College lecturer Sarah Adams.

"It is great to be selected as the Women's Football Development Officer at Weston College having previously studied here. All of the staff are really supportive and the facilities here are fantastic."

Chelsea Mulheir, National Women’s Football Development Officer, said: “Despite all the setbacks and constant changes relating to COVID-19 we are really pleased to be able to run the FA Women’s apprenticeship programme, in partnership with the FA.

“Congratulations to all the chosen apprentices, who were put through a gruelling set of tasks to get to this stage. For the first time our new cohort will be on a 22-month programme working in their individual college to increase the number of females aged 16-19 participating in football, as well as completing their Level Three apprenticeship.

“We are all very excited to get the new-look programme started and work with the apprentices to have the biggest possible impact on women’s football.”