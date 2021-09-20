Getting to know new Weston AFC loan signing Kie Plumley

Published: 5:00 PM September 20, 2021

Weston AFC new loan signing Kie Plumley (centre) before The Seagulls 5-1 win over Taunton Town in the FA Cup. - Credit: Ade Threasher/WsMAFC

When the team news was read over the tannoy ahead of Weston AFC’s 5-1 victory in their FA Cup tie with Taunton Town, the question on everybody's minds was who would replace goalkeeper Luke Purnell in the starting line-up?

Purnell is set to miss three weeks and Southern Premier South home matches with Hartley Wintney and Swindon Supermarine and the visit to Walton Casuals after the head injury he sustained at Dorchester Town.

Weston’s number one was treated by physios from both teams as well as the pandemics at The Avenue Stadium for 15 minutes.

However, Purnell was able to walk off the pitch and then taken to hospital to be checked over as Nick McCootie donned the gloves and kept a clean sheet to help Weston pick up their first win in four league matches.

Purnell attended Saturday’s game and was seen smiling before the match with The Peacocks before taking his seat to watch The Seagulls cruise into the third qualifying round.

But Kie Plumley, who signed from Oxford United on loan on Friday, put in a commanding performance and made a couple of fine saves and was only beaten once. A penalty from former Weston loanee Gethyn Hill.

The 18-year-old’s display drew praise from Weston player/assistant manager Scott Laird.

“Kie has come in, I’m gutted he didn’t keep his clean sheet because he deserved that,” said Laird.

“He was brilliant. He mucked in straight away and he sounds, and looks, like he’s been here for more than one day.”

But who is Plumley and what can Weston AFC supporters expect from him> Weston Mercury Sport spoke with Oxford Mail senior sports reporter James Roberts and you can find him on Twitter here.

Weston AFC new loan signing Kie Plumley looked confident and composed on his first Seagulls appearance against Taunton Town in the FA Cup. - Credit: Ade Threasher/WsMAFC

Q: First off thank you for taking the time to speak to me today, what can you tell me about Kie?

A: He’s a young goalkeeper who is a third-year scholar at United, so clearly rated highly enough to be kept on through two summers’ worth of retained lists!

He’s played a few friendlies over the last two pre-seasons and was actually lent to local side Banbury United when they couldn’t field a side for one friendly against Oxford United Football Club (Oxford won 5-0).

United signed Mackenzie Chapman, another young keeper, last month which I imagine has pushed Kie down the pecking order a little. Chapman tends to be the one warming-up with senior keepers Jack Stevens and Simon Eastwood before first-team games.

Q: What traits, from the few games you have seen him play, can he offer to Weston during his time there and what can the supporters expect from him?

A: From what I’ve seen, he’s a good shot-stopper and is quick off his line.

Q: How would you describe his time with Oxford’s academy and what do people think of him?

A: I think he’s fairly highly-rated, had loads of experience at under-18 and under-21 level and has been around the first team on match days. His scholarship only runs until January though, so you’d imagine it’s a big few months for him.

Q: As you said it will be a big few months in your opinion what does he need to do at Weston to extend his scholarship deal in January?

A: I think he’d be offered a pro deal if United wanted to keep him, rather then an extension to his scholarship. That’s all about being able to compete in men’s football, so as well as shot-stopping he’ll need to show he can command his area and pass the physical challenges.

Q: How great is his move to Weston and how much will it help him going forward?

A: It's always good to see young United players going out on loan, as it's a completely different experience to academy football. There are a few teenagers doing well in non-league at the moment, so hopefully Plumley will be the next in line.