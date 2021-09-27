Go Again complete sponsored walk from Ashton Gate to Optima

Published: 2:37 PM September 27, 2021

From let to right, Go Again's Bob Broomhead, Weston's Marketing Manager Alex Crowther and Go Again's Ben Staley. - Credit: Aofie Preston/WsMAFC

A mental health consultancy took part in a sponsored 45km walk from Bristol City's Ashton Gate to Weston AFC's The Optima Stadium last Sunday (September 26).

Go Again, who are a team of psychologists and mental health professionals of different professional backgrounds, provide emotional, practical, vocational, relationship and social support.

The company have been working alongside former and current coaches and players to offer an easy reach, confidential and fast response service for the last two years.

The not-for profit community interest company have worked with the NHS and football industry and have "observed" people who do not appear to receive "equal access to psychological support".

All money raised goes towards paying for professional support goes to remove financial barriers and make it more accessible.

"We would like to express our thanks to Alex Crowther and the team at Weston AFC for their amazing support towards our cause at Go Again which is to provide free professional psychological support for players and staff at junior, grassroots, academy and non-league level," Go Again founder Bob Broomhead told Weston Mercury Sport.

"We chose this route as two of our team are Bristol City supporters and we have seen the recent connection that Weston AFC have set up with the Samaritans and the brilliant Run For Barks campaign. With this in mind we thought that Weston AFC would be an appropriate location to aim towards.

"After speaking with Alex Crowther and hearing the passion he and people at the club have for supporting this campaign we are so grateful to have connected and hope we can build a strong connection and provide support to the club in the future."

So far £1,236 has been raised from a target on £250 on GoFundMe, which will all go to helping provide professional mental health support to all areas of the game.

To help support their project you can donate here - justgiving.com/crowdfunding/go-again?fbclid=IwAR264SSY1Yh2_gEfre0p-0VHh77GTvHiKZE67J2bamqVu1K5_i5ncKMAlXg.