Goalkeeper Max Harris 'made a great choice' to come to Weston AFC on loan

Max Harris has kept eight clean sheets in 21 games for Weston AFC. - Credit: Ade Thresher/WsMAFC

“I made a great choice coming here.”

Goalkeeper Max Harris is talking about his decision to sign for Weston AFC, whilst showcasing his smile from one end of his face to the other, after signing for the Seagulls on loan last October from Cheltenham Town.

However, the 22-year-old revealed he could have gone to Banbury before a phone call with manager Scott Bartlett swayed his decision to come to The Optima Stadium.

“I had a choice between two clubs and the gaffer phoned me up and it was really exciting what he was saying," said Harris.

"To come in and get a good run of games, I can’t thank the gaffer enough and hopefully I have repaid him with my performances.

"As a young goalkeeper it’s just so important to get game time and luckily, I have had it here, the lads are doing really well. So far, it’s been absolutely fantastic.”

Max Harris pulls of a flying save during Weston AFC's match with Taunton Town in November. - Credit: Ade Thresher/WsMAFC

It’s been some journey for Harris after he began his career at Hereford, where during his time at Edgar Street he played for England Colleges and England Schools, before sealing a move to Oxford United in July 2017.

Two years later Harris signed his first professional contact with the League One side before he was loaned out to Oxford City in January 2020.

Despite his release from the U’s that summer Harris signed a deal with Cheltenham following a successful trial with the Robins.

After a spell with Cinderford Town earlier this season, Harris headed to BS24 last autumn on a three-month loan before agreeing to stay for the rest of the season in January.

And Harris says the experience he has picked up with the Seagulls has helped him develop as a player.

Max Harris in action for Weston AFC against Taunton Town in the FA Trophy last November. - Credit: Ade Thresher/WsMAFC

He added: “As a young goalkeeper sometimes we think we have got to go out and impress or go out to try and make something happen for yourself.

“But that’s the biggest thing I’m learning now is when a goalkeeper starts chasing during games, mistakes happen. I’ve tried to strip it right back and it’s building blocks and making sure I do my job.

“Nice and secure, not to do anything too fancy, just dealing whatever is in front of me. Not going out chasing, looking for things and I feel now where I’m playing on autopilot.

“You do all your hard work in the week at Cheltenham and Weston and then you come into a game on Saturday, you just switch that autopilot on and everything is comfortable because you have worked on it throughout the week.”

Goalkeeper Max Harris, second from right, before Weston AFC's match with Wimborne Town in February. - Credit: Ade Thresher/WsMAFC

Harris is another gem Bartlett has uncovered whilst working with talented young talented footballers in his coaching career so far.

Throughout his time as Forest Green Rovers academy manager, he coached Leeds United’s Jordan Stevens and Oxford United striker Matty Taylor.

While the likes of Ryan Jones, who Bartlett nurtured and developed, Dayle Grubb, Bradley Ash and Rollin Menayese have all moved into the English Football League following successful stints at The Optima Stadium.

Former loan stars Ollie Watkins, Matt Jay and Joel Randall have gone on to forge careers in the Football League after spells at Weston, with Watkins going to play in the Premier League and for England.

Now Harris has set his sights on being the latest player associated with Weston of playing in the EFL.

Weston AFC goalkeeper Max Harris greets the supporters at The Optima Stadium. - Credit: Ade Thresher/WsMAFC

“I’m still 22, so hopefully it carries on as long as possible but my aim is to play in the Football League,” he said.

“That has always been the aim and hopefully just to have a long career. Play for as long as I can, hopefully rack up as many appearances as possible but to play Football League would be my main aim.”

Harris is the third goalkeeper to play for Weston this season after Luke Purnell and Kie Plumley, who signed his first professional contract with Oxford United last December.

Purnell has made over 300 appearances for his hometown club after re-signing in 2013 and had been a permanent member between the sticks until this season when Plumley and then Harris were brought in.

And Harris has hailed his friendship with Purnell, praising the long-serving Weston stalwart’s attitude throughout his time with the club.

Max Harris during Weston AFC's match with Wimborne Town in November. - Credit: Ade Thresher/WsMAFC

“Luke’s been fantastic ever since I have come in,” Harris said.

“He could have had the sulk but he’s been brilliant with me personally. We train really hard together; we are really good mates off the pitch.

“He’s been nothing but supportive of me. He has the full right to have the hump, he’s a very good goalkeeper. I’ve seen that in training on a daily basis. He’s got real talent.

“It’s good to keep me on my toes because I can’t afford just to think I’m playing next week. I’ve still got to put in the hard work and the performances knowing that he’s chomping at the bit to take my shirt.

“It’s the beauty of having a healthy goalkeeper relationship. It is really important to have that close knit group. You don’t want it to be toxic and he’s been fantastic.”

Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Poole Town was Harris’ eighth clean sheet in 21 games and saw Weston extend their run without defeat to 11 games as they remain undefeated in 2022.

With 11 games to go between now and the end of the season Harris has high hopes of being part of the side to move back into the National League South at the first time of asking, after two Covid-cancelled seasons, following relegation in 2019.

Weston AFC goalkeeper Max Harris said he hopes he can secure promotion for the supporters. - Credit: Ade Thresher/WsMAFC

“I made a great choice coming here and we have been on a really good run,” he said.

“The club has been fantastic, the fans have been brilliant, the players have been really welcoming and so far, it has been a really good experience.

“I’ve been really lucky. They (supporters) have welcomed me since day one and when you hear them chanting for the boys, chanting home and away is phenomenal. It really spurs the lads on and it doesn’t go unnoticed at all.

“For me it makes it even easier for me to settle in knowing that you have got the fans behind your back. Hopefully I can repay them with some of the performances I put in but it’s only half the job.

“We still have 11 games left to go to really try and push and give them something to celebrate and hopefully promotion this season.”

Weston are set to return to action on Tuesday evening when they welcome Swindon Supermarine to The Optima Stadium at 7.45pm.