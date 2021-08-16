Teams raise money for charity at Weston Beach Rugby tournament

Published: 5:00 PM August 16, 2021

The Goblet Cell and Goblet Warriors teams at the Weston Beach Rugby tournament - Credit: Jenny Cockayne

Eve Lauder's family and friends combined to raise money for Cancer Research UK at the Weston Beach Rugby tournament at the weekend.

The Goblet Cell and Golblet Warriors included a combination of experienced and novice male and female players and played in a mixed competition on both days.

Teams played five games on a scorching hot Saturday, each lasting 10 minutes, and another three or four games on Sunday.

Goblet Cell reached the mixed final and finished runners-up, before also playing the Warriors and raising £396.49 for charity.

And all players enjoyed a fantastic weekend, meeting up with old friends and making new ones playing a new sport.

You may also want to watch:

Goblet Cell is a very rare cancer and donations can be made at Eve Lauder's justgiving page.

Eve and the teams would like to thank Concierge UK for running the tournament, as well as kit sponsors Jenny's Plumbing, Oak Tree Therapy, RG Mager & Sons Weston Donkeys, Wilko's Bars and Southerton Podiatric Practice.

Thanks were also given to Karuta for making their kit.



