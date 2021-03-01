Family of Garry Giles plan to raise funds for Memorial Bench

Published: 1:00 PM March 1, 2021

Garry Giles outside Winscombe Cricket Club, where he played between 1987 and into the early 2000s. - Credit: Karen Giles

A GoFundMe page has been set up by the family of Garry Giles to raise money for a memorial bench following his death at the age 58 with pancreatic cancer.

The target of £500 has already been raised, and is currently on £1,740 from 76 donors, with a plan to place the bench at Winscombe Cricket Club, where Garry played between 1987 and into the early 2000s.

GIles played mainly for the third XI and midweek team and once claimed a hat-trick against a touring side and helped his side to a league championship.

He also played Winscombe FC as a midfielder around the same time, where he started with the firsts, scoring 20 goals in the 1994/95 season, before playing for the reserves and going on to help coach some junior teams.

The family also plan to try and get a plaque on the memorial wall at Stamford Bridge, home of Chelsea, who Giles grew up supporting, with the likes of Kerry Dixon, Gianfranco Zola and more recently John Terry among his heroes.

“As a family we are absolutely thrilled, I was hoping to raise enough for half a bench and it has gone above and beyond,” Garry’s widow Karen posted on the GoFundMe page.

“I can think of nothing better than sitting there when I want to feel near him and in years to come my grandchildren can take their children there.

“If anyone feels they would like to donate even the price of a drink would be much appreciated.”

If you would like to donate then you can do so by checking out the GoFundMe page here - https://uk.gofundme.com/f/a-bench-for-gazza?utm_medium=referral&utm_source=unknown&utm_campaign=comms_hccg+a-bench-for-gazza