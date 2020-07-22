It’s honours even in Weston’s first Captain/Pro challenge event of delayed 2020 season

Weston Golf Club held the first of seven captain/Pro 4BBB challenge matches to raise money for the captain’s project Archant

Weston Golf Club completed the first of seven Captain/Pro challenge matches to raise money for the captain’s project recently.

And after a very close-fought match, club captain Andy Balcombe and assistant pro Dan Toogood found themselves one up going down the 18th.

Steve Cocks and Ian Roberts were not finished, though, and the latter produced a superb sand save with a 12-foot putt to ensure the match ended all square.

The seniors enjoyed ideal playing conditions for their Dennes Cup stableford, with Steve Burrough producing a stunning round to claim victory.

The 11-handicapper carded four birdies in a 45-point haul, despite failing to score on one of the holes.

Roberts finished second on 41 points, while Steve Thomas took third place ahead of John Dixon on account of his better back nine after both scored 40 points.

Dave Holder pipped Allan Tucker to fifth after both scored 39 and seven players returned 38 points, with Clive Stilwell, Martyn Foreman, Dave Garrett and Neil Horsfield filling seventh to 10th places.

Roberts came out on top in the NGCC On Course Foundation stableford on Saturday with 42 points, beating John Davidson on countback.

And Stilwell was third on 39, after pipping Ian Hudson on countback.

Steve Teale took Division Two honours with 40 points, two clear of Christopher Etchells and Sean Burchill, with Gary Homer fourth on 37.

The ladies held a 666 Bowmaker last week, with Ruth Forte, Joan Jenkinson and Jacqueline Read celebrating victory with 80 points.

June Phillips, Sally Irlam and Susan Andow were one point back in second place, beating Jan Bishop, Wendy Thomas and Roberta Ferrari on countback.

Alison Whitewood, Diney Costeloe and Jean Cooper were fourth on 75 points.

Golfers are now able to enter the clubhouse and order food and drinks with social distancing applied and professional Ben Lock has finally been able to open his new shop and teaching studio.

Lessons are provided, as well as all the equipment needed to play and improve your golf.