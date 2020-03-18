Golf: Anthony McEvoy St Patrick’s Day Open proves a hit at Weston

Matt Evans and Adam Royle with the Waterford crystal vase and Irish tricolour flag pictured with club captain Andy Balcombe, Zena Balcombe, Mandy McEvoy and the rest of the day's winners at the Anthony McEvoy St Patrick's Day Open at Weston Archant

Weston Golf Club staged their annual Anthony McEvoy St Patrick’s Day Open in memory of their 2016 captain at the weekend.

And a full field of 176 golfers took part, with the winning pairing of Matt Evans and Adam Royle collecting an impressive 41 points on home soil.

Another Weston pair finished as runners-up, as Adam Pearson and Jamie Honour managed 40 points to pip Shawn Thornhill (Kings Norton) and Tim Curtis (Worcester Golf & Country Club) on countback.

Lee Ryder and Simon Buffery, from Celtic Manor, finished fourth on 38 points, ahead of fifth-placed Peter Desmond (Moseley) and Mark Carpenter (Worcester G&CC), Nigel and Samuel Brooke (Bulbury Woods & Parkstone) in sixth and Kevin Downs and Mark Hames (Crane Valley) in seventh after further countbacks.

The winners of the best women’s pair on the day were Anthony’s wife Mandy McEvoy and Joan Jenkinson from Weston with 34 points, while the best mixed pair was Weston club captain Andy Balcombe and wife Zena with 36 points.

The two nearest the pin prizes went to John Davidson and Colin Millett on the third and 14th holes respectively.

At the prizegiving ceremony which followed, club captain Balcombe and Mandy McEvoy paid tribute to “a wonderful man and captain” and thanked all competitors for supporting the special day.

Winners Evans and Royle were presented with a Waterford crystal vase, as players enjoyed pre-match breakfasts and post-match snacks provided by club chef Darren and his team.

Weston’s seniors held a Stableford on Monday, with former captain John Whitewood coming out on top with 37 points.

Dave Bickell finished as runner-up on 35 points, two ahead of third-placed Phil Humphries, as Steve Thomas took fourth on countback from Chris Slocombe, after both scored 32 points.

The next three places were also decided on countback as Steve Teale took sixth ahead of Howard Evans and Ron Kelley after all scored 31 points.