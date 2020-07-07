Brilliant Barwell brings home another title at windy Wedmore

Club champion Ben Barwell (left) with Directors' Cup winner Sean Gray (right) at a socially distanced presentation by Isle of Wedmore club captain Tim Harris following their Club Championship Archant

Ben Barwell successfully defended his title at Isle of Wedmore’s Club Championship at the weekend.

A large field of golfers took part in the 36-hole competition, with Barwell carding an opening round of 73 to lie one behind leader Stuart Bishop.

Four other players were back on 77, as Steve Smith led the way in terms of nett scores with a 66, one ahead of Steve Lawrence.

But after blustery conditions on Saturday, the wind became even stronger on Sunday, particularly on the back nine.

But Barwell had made his move and had a five-shot lead at the turn, playing steadily on the inward stretch to finish with 75 and a two-round total of 148 to claim the JackSon Cup once more.

Bishop held on for second place, adding an 81 to finish on 153, as Sam Chapman finished four strokes back in third place

In the nett competition for the Directors’ Cup, Sean Gray was one of very few players under his handicap as he added a 68 to his opeing 70 to win ahead of Ross Aitken, who had a 69 on day two.

The Senior Ladies also held their club championship competition during the week, with players struggling on another windy day.

Marlyn Jackson took the Ann Adams Claret Jug with a round of 88, three ahead of runner-up Jane Hewitt as Shirley Turner finished a further shot back in third place.

Penny Oliver won the Vera Ireland Trophy for best nett with a handicap-busting 67, four ahead of Karen Clark as Janet Robson took third place.

Vera Ireland scored 71 to take the over-70s prize, as Esme Gulliver won the over-80s with a round of 79.

The Seniors are yet to hold their club championship, but a stableford competition produced some excellent scoring.

Brian Murdoch had an incredible 61 to win Division Two honours from Terry Simpson and Ivor Monelle, while Brian Webber won Division One with 66, one better than Trevor Marshall as Tony Biggs took third.

Michael Jarrett had a nett 65 to win Division Three by three from Keith Bennett, with Bill Witter taking third.