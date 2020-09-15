Advanced search

Bennett bags honours at Wedmore

PUBLISHED: 17:00 15 September 2020

Pete Beavan, captain of the winning Club C team, with other members of his team in the Wedmore inter-league team contest

Pete Beavan, captain of the winning Club C team, with other members of his team in the Wedmore inter-league team contest

Wedmore’s seniors saw their delayed individual stableford St Austell Trophy won by Keith Bennett’s 44 points this week.

Terry Carter (The Mendip) was best visitor at the open event with 39 points, while Clevedon’s Mike Venables took the best over-75 prize.

Martin Olive won the Division One honours with 39 points, one clear of Brian Webber and Steve Coles.

Moly McMillan had the second best score of the day (41) to win Division Two by three points from Paul Chambers, with Brian Kidd third on countback.

Steve Plant won Division Three with 38 points, two ahead of David Nelson and three clear of David Russell.

A ladies bowmaker was blessed with beautiful weather and only a point separated the top four.

June Smith, Liz Hill and Liz Miller won ahead of Pru Witter, Trish Phelps and Sue Chambers after both teams scored 78 points.

Cathy Olive, Ange Webber and Karen Clark edged out Sue Griffiths, Joan Joy and Sue Edwards for third place on 77.

Angela Hudd, Wendy Butt and Sharman Bradshaw (Farrington) were best all-visitor team on 70.

Four Wedmore teams competed against each other in the absence of Avalon League matches this year.

Six pairs from each of the three club teams plus the seniors battled it out, with two pairs competing against each of the three other teams.

The C team came out on top with four wins, while the A and B teams had three each and the seniors had two.

