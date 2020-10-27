Sudden death success during Alan Holt Knockout allows Bickell to take the headlines

Steve Thomas and Dave Bickell met in the final of the Alan Holt Knockout at Weston

The only seniors knockout competition able to take place at Weston Golf Club this year was the Alan Holt event.

Anne Blannin, Terri Blackhurst and Moira Parish took top prize at Weston's Lady Captain's Day Anne Blannin, Terri Blackhurst and Moira Parish took top prize at Weston's Lady Captain's Day

Qualifying rounds were completed before lockdown to determine the eight players and the semi-finals saw Dave Bickell beat John Rowsell and Steve Thomas defeat Don Harris.

The final was a close affair, with Thomas taking an early lead before Bickell got back on level terms and went two up after 15 holes.

Thomas fought back to win the 17th and 18th holes to force sudden death, with both players parring the first two extra holes.

But Thomas then saw a par putt lip out on the 21st hole and Bickell made his to be crowned champion.

A stableford competition on Monday also provided the first qualifying scores for the winter eclectic.

And John Dixon won with 42 points, two ahead of Steve Cocks who pipped Andy Chambers on countback.

Ed Langford was fourth on 39 points, edging out Ron Kelley on countback, and four players scored 37, with Andy Skinner finishing ahead of Sean Burchill, Roger Magor and Scott McKenchie.

The Hood Wright Trophies were played in very difficult conditions but 62 teams turned out and there were some excellent scores.

Jerry Pearce and Russel Shaw won with 41 points, one ahead of Dan Cockle and Tyler Marshman, who beat Andrew Disney and Chris Wray on countback.

Only one point separated the next five pairs, with Henry McGrory and Ian Pitt taking fourth on 38 points.

Alison Whitewood saw 39 take part in her Lady Captain’s Day, which had been postponed in July.

Terri Blackhurst, Moira Parish and Anne Blannin won the 123 waltz team stableford with 71 points, two ahead of June Phillips, Sally Irlam and Glenda Latham-Creasy.

Jan Bishop, Kaylee Davey and Sue Stilwell took third on 68, with Ruth Forte, Jackie Read and Claire Redwood claiming fourth on countback with 66.

Sally Brosnan, Joan Jenkinson and Vicky Brewin were edged into fifth place, with Stilwell scoring the only two of the day on the 14th hole.

Katrena Thomas came out on top in the nine-hole Three Wishes individual stableford with 16 points, ahead of Gill Quick (15) and Carol Kelly (12).