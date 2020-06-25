Brean Golf Club grant 2020 captains a one-year extension

Mike Short, David Morgan and Linda Edmondson at the Captain's Drive In at Brean back in February Archant

Brean Golf Club have announced that captains for 2020 will continue in their roles for the 2021 season.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Following a socially-distanced Executive Committee meeting last Friday, David Morgan accepted the offer to remain as club captain for an extended period.

Morgan’s tenure began with poor weather, followed by the outbreak of coronavirus and subsequent lockdown, and was happy to accept the chance of an extension.

Mike Short will remain as seniors captain and Linda Edmondson as ladies captain, with their chosen charities for the year of St Margaret’s Hospice and PETAL continuing to be supported for the remainder of the team.

Barry Fellows, John Cranley and Bev Cranley fully supported the move and will take over as captains 12 months later than originally expected, pledging to help when and wherever the need arises in the meantime.

Bradley Young secured his first piece of silverware since joining Brean as he won the Bogey Trophy on Saturday.

Young’s score of plus-four was matched by fellow 12-handicapper Scott Lismore, but he claimed victory on a back nine countback.

Steve Eley was third on plus three, ahead of Barrie Tucker on countback as Craig Slack and Steve Jones missed out on the prize money.

Kevin White had the leading score in Sunday’s monthly medal after a superb gross 75 (nett 65) secured top spot in Division One.

The former postman recoverd from a mini wobble on the back nine to achieve a long-term aim of a single-figure handicap, having been cut by one to nine following his success.

Pete Barton was runner-up with a nett 67, which was matched by Division Three winner Mark Ashley, who claimed his maiden win at the club after finishing four clear of Andrew Pound and Trevor Searle.

Roy Fletcher topped Division Two with a nett 69, one ahead of Pete Dunn, who beat Jim Puddy and Tucker on countback.

A birdie two at the short 17th helped Lyn Bird secure victory in the first ladies competition since restrictions were eased with 37 points.

Millie Jones was two points back in second place, after claiming a two of her own to share that particular prize with Bird.

Shirley Marlow took third with 33 points and was declared the winner of the Grandmothers Trophy for 2020, which ran alongside this event for those eligible.

History repeated itself in the delayed opening round of the Seniors Captain’s Cup as John Procter carded a nett 57.

The 2019 competition had also seen a nett 57 recorded in the first round and Procter takes a four stroke lead into the second round having seen his 16 handicap cut by two.

Dunn was runner-up with a nett 61 and John Hale took third with a nett 63, edging out Don Edmondson by one.

With two rounds left and the best two scores out of three to count, Procter will have a lot of players chasing him in the coming weeks.

The Ward Tankard was contested by a few hardy souls in persistent rain last Thursday morning, with Ken Ponter scoring 36 points to win the two clubs and a putter event.

Mats Mattson was second with 34 points, as Trevor Pitt took third on countback with 32 ahead of Barrie Yearsley and Mike Allen.

*The second week of competitive play at Wedmore ultimately proved to be a frustrating one.

The seniors played their second stableford since restrictions were eased, with Chris Pearson’s 43 points in Division Three topping the charts.

Mike Scantlebury finished a point back in second place, while John Cutter took third with 37.

Division One honours went to Brad Speller with 39, edging out David Taylor by one as Phil McMahon took third on 37, and Martin Blackmore won Division Two with 39, one clear of runner-up Alasdair McDonald and Dave Hollingdale.

But the ladies tempted fate by playing the Summer Bowl and steady rain led to puddles forming on the greens which saw the event called off after all golfers had been left thoroughly soaked.

The club medal on Saturday had to be reduced to 15 holes after cows got onto the course and damaged three holes, with organisers left to sort out how to produce a fair result once play was completed.