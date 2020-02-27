Brean Golf Club present big cheque to charity with new captains driving into office

Linda Edmondson, Dave Morgan and Mike Short are the 2020 captains at Brean Golf Club Archant

Brean Golf Club had plenty to celebrate as they handed over a cheque for £10,000 to the British Skin Foundation charity on Friday before their new captains drove into office two days later.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Andrew March, Lyn Bird, Kelly Taylor, Trevor Pitt and Peter Trego at Brean Golf Club Andrew March, Lyn Bird, Kelly Taylor, Trevor Pitt and Peter Trego at Brean Golf Club

Members packed into the Kestrel Suite to toast the 2019 season, with director of golf Andrew March assisted by captains Trevor Pitt and Lyd Bird and Brean Country Club ambassador Peter Trego.

With almost 100 trophies to hand out it proved a busy night, with Barry Fellows awarded the golfer of the year prize by the club committee after no fewer than 10 competition wins.

Pitt won clubperson of the year in recognition of his fundraising efforts and for taking on the club chairman role mid-season.

Fellows and Bird received their senior and ladies club champion trophies, with Phil Hodgson receiving the club championship trophy for the first time and giving an excellent speech to clsoe the ceremony.

Pitt then explained how the £10,101.77 had been raised for the British Skin Foundation, thanking everyone who had made a contribution, and presented the cheque to Kelly Taylor, who gave her thanks on behalf of the charity and explained how the money would be used.

New lady captain Linda Edmondson was first to drive into office on Sunday, with a lovely fairway wood belying her lenthy lay-off for a broken elbow.

Senior captain Mike Short took a more direct route towards the green, ending short of the bunker in the left hand rough, before club captain Dave Morgan smashed driver through the back of the first green and was measured at an impressive 276 yards.

A total of 16 three-man teams then took part in the AGM Shotgun Scramble, with Brian Read, Dave Mann and Dan Williams winning with a nett 57.3.

Tony Higgins, Mats Mattsson and Kevin Davies were second on countback from Dave Keirle, James Cannard and Dan Spelman, as Bird, Edmondson and Millie Jones won the ladies event.

Andrew Pound won the Winter League round on Saturday with 36 points in breezy conditions, after a better back nine than Gordy Wheelaghan.

Andrew Smallwood was third on 34 points as Wheelaghan recorded the only two of the day with a birdie at the seventh to top his winnings up nicely!