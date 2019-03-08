Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Brean golfers pay tribute to Porter at Boom Boom Cup

PUBLISHED: 09:30 04 July 2019

Dave Mann, Stewart Garrett, Mike Porter, Tony Groves and Paul Bacon with the Boom Boom Cup at Brean

Dave Mann, Stewart Garrett, Mike Porter, Tony Groves and Paul Bacon with the Boom Boom Cup at Brean

Archant

Over 70 golfers remembered former Brean member Keith Porter at the Boom Boom Cup played in his memory.

The leading four teams were only separated by 0.5 of a stroke, as Dave Mann, Paul Bacon, Stewart Garrett and Tony Groves defended their title with a score of 55.3.

Previous winners Chris Fairchild, Roger Vaughan and Gordy Wheelaghan were joined by Barry Fellows as runners-up on 55.4, while Ron and Don Edmondson, Chris Stephens and Mike Short took third on 55.6.

Kevin Davis, Mats Mattson and captains Trevor Pitt and Lyn Bird were fourth on 55.8.

A superb back nine saw Garrett win the Super Series Bogey competition with a +5 score, one ahead of Phil Hodgson, who carded three mid-round birdies.

John Ham (+3) was third and moved to the top of the overall leaderboard, as Ian Adams had the only two of the day and scooped a healthy rollover pot.

The Avalon League Division Five team won 4-1 on Sunday, while the seniors beat Tall Pines 5-1, and Barrie Tucker's nett 70 pipped playing partner Pete Dunn by one, after his disastrous 10 on the 12th. Pete Douglas was third on 72.

Shirley Marlow completed a June medal and stableford double with 35 points, two more than captain Lyn Bird as Millie Jones took third on 27.

And the Brean Ladies beat Burnham & Berrow 4-0 in a greensomes matchplay event to continue their fine form.

Most Read

RNLI crewman hopes to have ‘the best chippy in town’ after opening business

Kevin Phelps outside the newly opened The Jolly Roger.

Russell Vines jailed for death of pensioner in head-on collision

Ruseell Vines. Picture; Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Video footage shows attack in Weston town centre which saw man jailed for 24 years

Paul Ashe was sentenced today at Bristol Crown Court. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary.

Police informed after parking wardens ‘harassed and intimidated’

Weston seafront parking charges have been under the microscope on social media.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Most Read

RNLI crewman hopes to have ‘the best chippy in town’ after opening business

Kevin Phelps outside the newly opened The Jolly Roger.

Russell Vines jailed for death of pensioner in head-on collision

Ruseell Vines. Picture; Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Video footage shows attack in Weston town centre which saw man jailed for 24 years

Paul Ashe was sentenced today at Bristol Crown Court. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary.

Police informed after parking wardens ‘harassed and intimidated’

Weston seafront parking charges have been under the microscope on social media.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Cricket: Below-par Uphill Castle conquered by rivals

Keeping hydrated during Uphill Castle's game with Shapwick and Polden 2nds. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Brean golfers pay tribute to Porter at Boom Boom Cup

Dave Mann, Stewart Garrett, Mike Porter, Tony Groves and Paul Bacon with the Boom Boom Cup at Brean

Mannings-Hill and Venables have point to prove in Men’s Invitational at Worlebury

Chris Mannings-Hill and his guest Philip Venables, with their trophies, are pictured with club captain Paul McAdams

Speedway: Somerset Rebels 55 Scunthorpe 35

Chris Harris leading the way (pic Colin Burnett)

Trego says Weston’s 247-run loss to Winterbourne was ‘as bad as it can possibly get’

Sam Trego bowling for Weston.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists