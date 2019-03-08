Brean golfers pay tribute to Porter at Boom Boom Cup

Dave Mann, Stewart Garrett, Mike Porter, Tony Groves and Paul Bacon with the Boom Boom Cup at Brean Archant

Over 70 golfers remembered former Brean member Keith Porter at the Boom Boom Cup played in his memory.

The leading four teams were only separated by 0.5 of a stroke, as Dave Mann, Paul Bacon, Stewart Garrett and Tony Groves defended their title with a score of 55.3.

Previous winners Chris Fairchild, Roger Vaughan and Gordy Wheelaghan were joined by Barry Fellows as runners-up on 55.4, while Ron and Don Edmondson, Chris Stephens and Mike Short took third on 55.6.

Kevin Davis, Mats Mattson and captains Trevor Pitt and Lyn Bird were fourth on 55.8.

A superb back nine saw Garrett win the Super Series Bogey competition with a +5 score, one ahead of Phil Hodgson, who carded three mid-round birdies.

John Ham (+3) was third and moved to the top of the overall leaderboard, as Ian Adams had the only two of the day and scooped a healthy rollover pot.

The Avalon League Division Five team won 4-1 on Sunday, while the seniors beat Tall Pines 5-1, and Barrie Tucker's nett 70 pipped playing partner Pete Dunn by one, after his disastrous 10 on the 12th. Pete Douglas was third on 72.

Shirley Marlow completed a June medal and stableford double with 35 points, two more than captain Lyn Bird as Millie Jones took third on 27.

And the Brean Ladies beat Burnham & Berrow 4-0 in a greensomes matchplay event to continue their fine form.