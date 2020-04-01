Coronavirus: Brean greenstaff get to work after course closure

Advanced search

The ground staff at Brean Golf Club were able to work on the course following the closure of non-essential businesses due to the coronavirus pandemic

Brean Golf Club closed its doors to the public after the government announcement to shut all non-essential businesses last week.

After operating the previous weekend with restrictions in place, the decision came at a time when the British weather was as good as it had been in the last six months.

All members and visitors to Brean over the final few days of operation behaved impeccably, observing the social distancing rules and adapted brilliantly to all the restrictions put in place on the course to maintain play for as long as possible.

But it now seems as though it could be a while before they venture back out.

The House family, who own the course as part of Brean Leisure Park, immediately announced the very generous move to freeze all club memberships with immediate effect which was very gladly received by all the members, meaning they will not lose out in the lockdown period.

Director of Golf and PGA professional Andrew March was tasked with contacting the many Societies who had booked to visit the course to rearrange their tee-times

Not knowing how long the current pandemic lockdown will be in force for does not make the task very easy and, along with an ever-growing list of club competitions to reschedule, it is bound to be a busy time when golf is once again permitted.

March also made a point of contacting many members over the past week to check on their health and keep them up to speed with developments.

One small positive to come after the closure of all golf courses in England was the advice that the greenstaff were still permitted to carry out basic maintenance to ensure the course is in good shape when restrictions ease.

After months of struggling to maintain some areas due to the wet conditions they were able to get the course looking back nearer to its best, while still observing the social distancing requirements with a ‘skeleton crew’.

March said: “The most important thing is everyone’s health as we all battle the coronavirus outbreak but now daylight hours have extended as summer time has started golfers will all be itching to get back out on the course as soon as the situation allows.”

*During the closure should you need to get in contact with the golf club for any reason you can still do so by either e-mailing golf@brean.com or calling director of golf Andrew March on 07957 972614.

