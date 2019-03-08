Golf: Brean hail jolly good Fellows

Barry Fellows, Trevor Pitt and Mike Short Archant

Barry Fellows claimed the senior club championship title at Brean with a 36-hole total of 156.

Fellows carded a 79 on Tuesday to trail Matt Haskins by one, then added a 77 on Thursday to finish five shots clear.

That saw his handicap cut to single figures, while defending champion Ron Edmondson was second on countback after carding 161 alongside Haskins.

Captain elect Mike SHort took the nett prize with 137, adding a 70 to his opening 67, as Barrie Tucker (143) and Ray Byatt (145) finished second and third.

Andrew Pound won the September medal with a nett 65, three shots clear of Steve Hicks in Division Three, as Barry Brindley (70) took third.

Graham Exton won Division Two on countback from Barrie Tucker after both carded 66, with Phil Barry third on 67, while Fellows won Division One with 70 ahead of Dan Broom (71) and Pete Barton (72).

Lyd Bird won the ladies stableford with 35 points, two ahead of Shirley Marlow as Millie Jones took third on 30.

Director of golf Andrew March was second in the Gloucester & Somerset PGA medal at Brean alongside Burnham's Lee Corfield with a one-under par 68, two behind winner Ed Goodwin.