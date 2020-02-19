Barrie bags top prize as Brean seniors survive Storm Dennis at February medal

New women's captain Linda Edmondson (left) receiving her jacket from Lyn Bird at Brean Golf Club Archant

The senior February medal was the only event to survive Storm Dennis at Brean Golf Club last week.

And Barrie Yearsley scored an impressive nett 71 to come out on top in a reduced field, with Ray Byatt runner-up after a 75.

Mike Allen finished third with a 79, before the seniors celebrated their success at an annual presentation lunch in the Kestrel Suite of the Country Club.

The winners collected their many prizes from outgoing captain Vincent Ford, who handed over to 2020 captain Mike Short.

New women's captain Linda Edmondson was presented with her blazer by outgoing incumbent Lyn Bird at the conclusion of their AGM and will join Short in office after a changeover at the main club AGM on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Brean's director of golf Andrew March was re-elected as chairman of the West Region of the PGA following their AGM on Friday.

March enters his fourth year in the role, which sees him sit on the national executive committee of the Association, as well as overseeing operations in a region which covers South West England and South Wales.

*No fewer than 69 golfers braved the gales and hail for the final round of the Seniors Winter League at Wedmore.

The best scores of the day came in Division One with Phil McMahon winning with 37 points, the only player to match or beat his handicap.

Steve Sage was second on 35, improving his league total to 105 points to leave him fourth overall, as Terry Clark took third on 34.

John Hogan won Division Two on countback from Roy Tomlins after both scored 34 points, with Terry Simpson one point back.

David Griffiths came out on top in Division Three with 33 points, one clear of Axel Knutson, with Ken Lohmann third on 31.

Mike Garbutt was unable to improve his total of 106 points, but was third in the final standings behind Roger Griffin (107) and champion David Nelson (110).