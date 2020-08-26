Broom and Bird crowned Brean club champions

Dan Broom celebrates at Brean Archant

Dan Broom and Lyn Bird were crowned club champions at Brean after impressive displays at the weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lyn Bird celebrates at Brean Lyn Bird celebrates at Brean

It meant a second title for Broom, to add to his 2013 triumph, while Bird made it four in a row despite a difficult breeze and heavy rain on day two.

Both players held the overnight lead and maintained their advantages during the second round, with Bird going out in 41 and holing a lengthy putt on the last to improve her score by a couple of strokes.

Millie Jones finished as runner-up, with Eileen Parnell taking the nett prize.

Defending men’s champion Phil Hodgson was the only one to break 80 on day two in testing conditions, but he was left to rue some errors from day one as he finishd fifth overall.

Broom negotiated the opening holes without alarm but a couple of double bogies mid-round gave the others a glimmer of hope.

A stunning approach to the 16th from 210 yards with a five iron to within 15 feet of the hole saw him steady the ship and close out his win with some comfort with an aggregate of 154, five clear of Dan Williams.

Steve Eley also finished on 159 in third place, his best-ever result at the event after being the main challenger to the leader for the majority of the round.

Fourth place was secured by Ron Edmondson on 160 ahead of outgoing champion Hodgson on 161.

Brian Read won the nett event with a two-round one-over par total of 139, which shows how difficult things were over the two days.

Nigel Hodges was runner-up on 140 with Brad Young taking third on 144 and captain elect Barry Fellows fourth.

Despite the weather it was deemed a successful and enjoyable event and the players thanked the efforts of the greenkeeping team who worked hard to produce the course to the level they did.

Barrie Tucker and Bill Marlow won their respective divisions of the Seniors August Medal by two strokes as they both carded nett 67s to finish as the only two to better their handicaps on a tough day for scoring.

Ron Edmondson produced another steady round to take second in the top flight while John Hale matched that nett 69 as runner-up in Division Two. Third-placed finishers Mark Banczyk-Gee and Mike Allen both carded nett 71s.

Meanwhile, Bird chalked up another victory as she claimed the August Stableford, having racked up 39 points with just three clubs to win the Lady Secretary Shanker.

With a full set at her disposal, Bird carded 37 points to win by three from Joan Maxwell, who was two clear of the third-placed Bev Cranley.

With inter-club matches postponed until 2021, two teams of Brean Seniors pitted their skills against each other on a breezy Thursday morning.

And the B team ended victorious by 3.5 games to 1.5 ,with Matt Haskins and Bill Marlow teaming up for the biggest victory on the day.