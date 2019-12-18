Advanced search

Golf: Burrell bags Thai Cup prize at Weston

PUBLISHED: 17:00 18 December 2019

Weston Golf Club's women face the camera at their annual Christmas dinner

Weston Golf Club's women face the camera at their annual Christmas dinner

Paddy Burrell won the Thai Cup at Weston on countback after scoring 33 points over 16 holes.

Paddy Burrell receiving the Thai Cup from organiser Dave Holder at Weston Golf ClubPaddy Burrell receiving the Thai Cup from organiser Dave Holder at Weston Golf Club

The fifth and sixth were out of play, but Burrell pipped Ian Pitt and Ricky Chow due to a better back nine.

Andy Chambers was fourth on 32 points, beating Keiron Aplin, Howard Evans and defending champion Dave Meredith on countback.

Burrell, Alan Harris and Mick Monaghan won a team bowmaker with 74 points, ahead of Ian Roberts, Mark Short and Kenton Simpson (71) and Andy Chambers, Adrian Heedey and Paul Turner (69).

A Texas Scramble was won by David Catchpole, Chambers, Terry Holden and Dennis Longden with a score of 58.6.

Runners-up with 59.6 were David Andow, Tim Latchem, Monaghan and Robin Webb, as John Dixon, Trevor Doyle, Richard Harris and Ed Langford took third with 59.7.

Mark Fozzard, Ian Freeman, Alan Harris and Mo Sweeney (60.1) were fourth ahead of Dave Bickell, Terry Marnock, Dave Meredith and Dave Reynolds (60.5).

The women celebrated a successful year at their Christmas dinner, with Glenda Latham-Creasey thanking all for their support and presenting new captain Alison Whitewood with her green blazer. Peter Philips entertained the crowd, as president Jan Bishop presented trophies.

