Butterfield bags Centenary Trophy at Weston

Joshua Butterfield is pictured with club captain Andy Balcombe at Weston Archant

Joshua Butterfield lifted the Centenary Trophy at Weston Golf Club on Sunday.

The 36-hole competition is played using the gross format and three-handicapper Butterfield carded identical rounds of 71 to beat Matt Evans on countback.

Burnham & Berrow’s Craig Lazenby was four shots back in third place, while George Worthington took fourth ahead of Jack Radcliffe after both finished on 150.

A field of 63 golfers took part in the competition, coming from as far as Dorset, and the two days were played on a fast running course in great condition.

Sam Clark finished sixth ahead of James Munday (St Pierre) on countback after both finished on 153, while Adam Jenkinson took eighth ahead of Duncan Bagshaw (Cannington) after they ended level on 154.

Weston senior captain Rob Filer held his charity day on Bank Holiday Monday with the proceeds going towards the Prostate Cancer charity.

The competition was played in pairs with both stableford scoers to count, but with the added twist of one player’s score being doubled on the odd holes and their partner’s doubled on the even holes.

Steve Corrick and Ian Pitt came out on top with 115 points, one clear of John Dixon and Mick Monaghan.

Neil Horsfield and Steve Yorke were third on 113, one ahead of Andy Chambers and Andy Skinner, as Sue Andow and Pat Rowland finished fifth on 107 after a better back nine than John Morgan and Garth Wilson.

Filer thanked all who took part and those who donated raffle prizes, as well as wife Chris, daughter Katherine and her partner Chris for their help on the day as a magnificent total of £1,200 was raised.