Advanced search

Butterfield bags Centenary Trophy at Weston

PUBLISHED: 13:00 03 September 2020

Joshua Butterfield is pictured with club captain Andy Balcombe at Weston

Joshua Butterfield is pictured with club captain Andy Balcombe at Weston

Archant

Joshua Butterfield lifted the Centenary Trophy at Weston Golf Club on Sunday.

The 36-hole competition is played using the gross format and three-handicapper Butterfield carded identical rounds of 71 to beat Matt Evans on countback.

Burnham & Berrow’s Craig Lazenby was four shots back in third place, while George Worthington took fourth ahead of Jack Radcliffe after both finished on 150.

A field of 63 golfers took part in the competition, coming from as far as Dorset, and the two days were played on a fast running course in great condition.

Sam Clark finished sixth ahead of James Munday (St Pierre) on countback after both finished on 153, while Adam Jenkinson took eighth ahead of Duncan Bagshaw (Cannington) after they ended level on 154.

Weston senior captain Rob Filer held his charity day on Bank Holiday Monday with the proceeds going towards the Prostate Cancer charity.

The competition was played in pairs with both stableford scoers to count, but with the added twist of one player’s score being doubled on the odd holes and their partner’s doubled on the even holes.

Steve Corrick and Ian Pitt came out on top with 115 points, one clear of John Dixon and Mick Monaghan.

Neil Horsfield and Steve Yorke were third on 113, one ahead of Andy Chambers and Andy Skinner, as Sue Andow and Pat Rowland finished fifth on 107 after a better back nine than John Morgan and Garth Wilson.

Filer thanked all who took part and those who donated raffle prizes, as well as wife Chris, daughter Katherine and her partner Chris for their help on the day as a magnificent total of £1,200 was raised.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Major improvements to take place on the A370 this week

Wick Road. Picture: Google

Couple despair at lack of support after mob destroys their holiday lodge

The couple's burnt out car, destroyed by mob at their lodge in Ethiopia.

Housing development worth £32m gets green light near Weston

A CGI street scene image of Lovell Homes’ Foxglove Meadows housing development.Picture: Lovell Homes

Tennis courts restoration project worth £85k starts next week

Outside the tennis court, the grass is overgrown. Picture: Mellissa Dzinzi

Weston woman raises funds for refugees by eating their staple diet

Charli Knight

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Major improvements to take place on the A370 this week

Wick Road. Picture: Google

Couple despair at lack of support after mob destroys their holiday lodge

The couple's burnt out car, destroyed by mob at their lodge in Ethiopia.

Housing development worth £32m gets green light near Weston

A CGI street scene image of Lovell Homes’ Foxglove Meadows housing development.Picture: Lovell Homes

Tennis courts restoration project worth £85k starts next week

Outside the tennis court, the grass is overgrown. Picture: Mellissa Dzinzi

Weston woman raises funds for refugees by eating their staple diet

Charli Knight

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston Ladies feel ‘valued and supported’ by club says delighted manager Adams

Weston Ladies after their third pre-season match against Middlezoy. Picture: Josh Thomas

Butterfield bags Centenary Trophy at Weston

Joshua Butterfield is pictured with club captain Andy Balcombe at Weston

Davies ton provides positives for Weston

Ryan Davies scored 100 runs from 61 deliveries in Weston's win over Hunstpill & District

Steady Spence claims senior honours at Worlebury, while rival Hartree netts prize too

Rob Spence and Alan Hartree receive their trophies from Worlebury's senior captain Brian Maidment

Churchill beat Winscombe in low-scoring derby

Churchill Cricket Club face the camera and sit second in Bubble Eight ahead of their final game with at Weston thirds on Saturday in winner takes all.