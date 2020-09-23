Captain Chambers claims honours at Wedmore

Wedmore ladies captain Sue Chambers came out on top in the Allington Trophy with a haul of 39 points.

Pauline Warner took second on 38, as Shirley Turner won Division One with 35 points, one ahead of Liz Hill and Ronnie Follenfant.

Deidre Wheadon topped Division Two on countback from Maggie Tolchard after both scored 37 points, with Sue Edwards two back in third place.

And Angela Tanner won Division Three with 34 points, as Jennifer Fell beat Karen Clark to second on countback.

Tony Roe took the Master Putter prize for the seniors with 27 putts, as Phil McMahon won Division One honours with a round of 68, one ahead of John Russell and Graham Hayes.

John Hogan won Division Two with a nett 67, four better than Peter Roberts and John Rogers, and Keith Bennett followed his Seniors Open win with a nett 65 in Division Three, one ahead of Nigel Day as Gordon Risk took third on 69.

The weekend medal saw more close finishes, as one shot covered the top three in Division One.

Jim Vearncombe beat John Wormald on countback after both scored 68, with Alan Richardson a shot back in third.

Andrew Charter took Division Two on countback from Richard Jackson and Kev Osman after all there scored 68, while Paul Higgins romped to Division Three honours with 63, six clear of Dave Bedford as Marc Large took third on 70.

Cathy Oliver was the best of the ladies with 73, two better than Sandy Bedford as Dawn Chadwick took third.