Captain’s Drive-In at Brean brings members back out on course for annual scramble

Brean Golf Club's new captain Trevor Pitt (left) is congratulated by outgoing captain Mike Carter (picJordan Hills) Archant

Brean Golf Club held their 2019 Captain’s Drive-In on Sunday, following their successful presenation evening on Friday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lyn Bird fired the first tee shot into the fog and down the right side of the fairway, before seniors captain Vincent Ford finished just short of the left-hand bunker.

Club captain Trevor Pitt hit his drive past the same bunker and into the rough, with Jerry Brueford winning the sweepstake to guess the total yardage as his guess was closest to the 451 yards managed.

Half the money raised went to the British Skin Foundation, the new captain’s charity, which helps in the research for skin cancer, and Mike Carter officially handed over the captain’s jacket to Pitt following the AGM.

When the fog cleared enough to allow play to start, the 23 teams took part in the traditional scramble over a reduced 15 holes.

And incoming captain Lyn Bird joined forces with Eileen Parnell and Millie Jones to win the women’s event with a score of 56.2, while the men’s event saw low scoring and honours going to John Cranley, Ron and Don Edmondson, for a nett score of 46.5.

Runners up on 47.8 were Ian Adams, Murray Parsons and Russell Shaw, with outgoing captain Carter leading Matt Shaw and Andy Thomas into third place on 48.2.

The presentation evening was well attended as always and hosted for the first time in the Kestrel Suite of the brand new Brean Country Club.

After an excellent meal from award-winning Country Club chef Simon Hyde and his team, the golfers settled back to relive the club’s success in Avalon League Division Three, the subsequent Champion of Champions and annual Breanbury Niblick.

A selection of special awards were handed out, including club person of the year to Tony Roper for his excellent year as chairman and seniors secretary amongst many other things.

The Most Improved Player prize went to Paul Bacon whose handicap was cut significantly after winning four events, while the Golfer of the Year award was a close run thing with five very worthy contenders and went to Dan Broom after a committee vote for his seven wins.

Bird retained the Ladies Championship she had won in 2017 and will bid for a hat-trick in 2019 while Ron Edmondson collected the Club Championship and Seniors Club Championship.

The final weekend qualifying round for the Winter League was completed on Saturday and Bob Toller won with a superb 43 points, one clear of Matt Shaw.

After opening his round with an eagle two, Shaw held a two-point advantage over third-placed Barry Brindley.