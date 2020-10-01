Busy Captains Weekend at Wedmore

Ladies vice-captain Ann Dixon and husband Russell with captain Sue Chambers at Wedmore Archant

Captain’s Weekend at Wedmore provided a busy three days of competition.

Pru Witter won a nine-hole competition restricted to three clubs and a putter with 21 points on Friday, with Saybria Sims in second.

David Cockcroft won the men’s event from Alasdair McDonald on 18 points, but strong wind made scoring difficult during the Captains Cups on Saturday.

Mike Garbutt managed 40 points to win Division One by two from Jim Vearncombe, with Andy Wormald (36) third, and Mark Sweeting won Division Two with 37, two clear of Jay James and Malcolm Tanner.

Simon Moss took Division Three honours with 37, one ahead of Robin Knight and Ray Dodkin.

Abi Moore was a clear winner of women’s Division One, ahead of Cathy Olive and Marlyn Jackson, as Sims (36) edged out Mandy Vearncombe and Ali Mantell by a point in Division Two.

Sandy Bedford was a clear winner in Division Three ahead of Vivienne Dix and Ange Tanner.

Sunday’s Waltz event included fancy dress and free beer at halfway, with Bobby Jones, Steve Smith, Dave Skelton and Dave Poynor winning on 86 points.

Geoff Brooks, Peter Laney, Mike Cowie and Tony Biggs were two points back in second.

The ladies medal saw Marlyn Jackson (72) win Division One by two from Annie Patten, with Cathy Olive another shot back in third, and Janis Lawrence (76) take Division Two ahead of Mandy Vearncombe and Deidre Wheadon.

Pru Witter beat Debbie Monks on countback in Division Three, with Ange Tanner in third, as Annie Patten (83) took the Summer Bowl for best gross and Jane Hewitt won the cup for fewest putts taken.

For the senior stableford, there were divisional wins for Nick Parker, Martin Blackmore and Chris Pearson, whose 41 points were the best.