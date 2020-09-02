Chadwick retains title at Wedmore

Dawn Chadwick receiving the Queen Elizabeth Cup from club catpain and King Alfred Cup winner Tim Harris and Ladies captain Sue Chambers at Wedmore Golf Club Archant

Dawn Chadwick retained the Queen Elizabeth Cup by three shots ahead of Shirley Gooding at Wedmore.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cathy Olive set the early pace in the scratch competition with a steady 88, before Chadwick held off playing partner Gooding, who took an eight at the 14th.

Olive finished third, as Abi Moore won the best nett prize with 73 for a second year.

Sam Chapman carded a gross 74 in the men’s event, matched only by club captain Tim Harris in the final group of the day.

Harris then won a sudden death play-off at the first extra hole, as the long wait did Chapman no favours, to claim the King Alfred Cup.

Jim Vearncombe was third on 77, beating Josh Barwell on countback, as Nick Parker took fifth on 78.

Graham Clifford won the nett prize on countback from Dave Myers after both carded 68s, with Keith Jackson one shot back in third.

The seniors played a stableford and Bill Lander won Division One from Frank Sparks after both scored 41 points.

Martin Easton was a point back in third, while Brian Kidd won Division Two with 40, one better than Nick Smith and Barry Royal.

Michael Jarrett beat Ray Dodkin on countback in Division Three after both scored 39 points, one more than Francis Rabbits.

The Ladies Open, with 160 players involved, had to be abandoned due to thundery rain with only a quarter of the field having completed the course.