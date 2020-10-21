Impressive Cook serves up Ladies Centenary Trophy win at Worlebury with style

Amanda Cook celebrates winning the Centenary Trophy at Worlebury Archant

Amanda Cook proved too hot to handle in winning the Ladies Centenary Trophy at Worlebury.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cook served up a nett 66 round to win by four from Katherine Sokol, as Maxine Gardiner took third on 75.

After starting with pars on the first two holes, Cook reached the turn on nett four-under par 32, adding four more pars on the back nine in a nett three-under par 34.

Sokol had six pars on the front nine, reaching the turn level par, and added five more pars coming home plus a birdie on the 15th, as Gardiner rallied from a wobbly start to birdie the third and add two more pars before the turn.

Another par on the tricky 10th, with further pars late on, saw her card a nett one-over par 38 on the back nine.

The Stella Hammond Salver saw close to 30 mixed pairs battle it out, with the top two both scoring 41 points.

Ladies club champion Emma Bourton and club president Keri Allchurch took first place ahead of Helen Clark and Steve Taylor, after scoring 22 of their points on the back nine.

The winners had a birdie two on the second, plus four pars on the outward nine, then birdied the 17th after five more pars.

The runners-up had a one-point lead at halfway, after three pars and a birdie on the seventh, and had six more pars coming home only to just miss out.

The Club Away and Captains Day had to be staged at Worlebury this year but it was still a great fourball betterball event and the winners with 45 points were Nevil Horn and Ray Baxter.

They combined for a birdie and six pars on the front nine for a score of 24 points and on the back nine they added another six pars to their card for 21 more points.

The next three teams all had 43 points, but runners-up on countback were club captain Graham Hewlett and partner Ken Hanson after 22 on the front and 21 on the back nine.

In third place were Robbie McMillen and Andy Judkins, who had seven pars and a birdie on the front nine to score 22 points.

Another six pars followed on the back nine, but they were edged out on the last three holes as nearest the pin prizes went to Steve Cremer (second), Darran Mason (sixth), Paul Wheeler (12th) and Dave Collard (16th).