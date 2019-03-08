Super Cooper and May come out on top at Weston's Mixed Open greensomes stableford

Weston's Jean Cooper and Liam May with vice-captain Andy Balcombe and runners-up at the Mixed Open greensomes event Archant

Weston's Jean Cooper and Liam May came out on top at the second Mixed Open greensomes stableford competition on Sunday.

The club welcomed 38 pairs to the course, but a brisk wind and torrential downpours throughout the day made scoring somewhat difficult.

Cooper and May combined to finish with 38 points and finish two clear of clubmates Clive and Sue Stilwell, as A Davies and J Williams from The Monmouthshire finished took third on 36 points.

Minchinhampton's Mike Parkin and Angela Short were fourth on 35 points, as Kaylee Davey and Jack Radcliffe took fifth with the same score.

The top four pairs go through to compete for the Claude Lalonde Trophy in October.

Weston Ladies played their competition in challenging conditions but Julie Ward had her handicap cut by two after winning with 38 points.

Claire Redwood was second on 36, as Pat Rowland took third place with 35 points.

Meanwhile, Glenda Latham-Creasey and Jade Cope won their Scratch Foursomes semi-final against Shirehampton Park rivals on the 20th hole.

*Weston seniors competed for the Ray Hammond Trophy and a score of 47 points secured victory for Vic Bush and Ian Freeman.

Four groups finished with 45 points, with Michael Latham and John Rowsell taking the runners-up spot on countback from Mike Dyer and Rob Filer.

Phil Eastman and David Gerrey were fourth, ahead of Dave garrett and Ray Harris.

Honours finished even in a match with The Kendleshire at 3.5-3.5 as Weston finished strongly.

John Poole saw partner Terry Waite play the first 10 holes in one-under par to help set up their 5&4 win, but two early birdies from Rob Filer were not enough as he and Chris Slocombe lost two down.

Captain Ed Langford and Bill Diamond lost by the same margin, before David Andow and David Snowdon halved their match.

But John Morgan and Roy Schubert were beaten 2&1, before Dave Bickell and Garth Wilson claimed victory by a 4&3 margin, after a tight front nine.

Having been all square after 10 holes, Graham Quick chipped in for a two at the 11th and helped Mike Dyer to a 3&2 win to see the spoils shared overall.

The Avalon B team returned to the promotion places despite a narrow loss at Wheathill, with six points gained leaving them handily placed.

Matt and Russell Shaw won 4&3, before Grant Rogers and Steve Corrick had to settle for a half after losing the last.

Steve Dowden and Ed Stephens won the 18th to secure their half, but Ian Roberts and Steve Cocks and Mike Dyer and Alan Harris lost.