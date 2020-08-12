Impressive Cope is crowned ladies club champion after a stunning display at Weston

Jade Cope was crowned Ladies club champion at Weston Golf Club Archant

Jade Cope was crowned Ladies club champion at Weston Golf Club last week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cope carded rounds of 70 and 78 for a 36-hole gross score of 148 and a convincing victory.

Runner-up on 168 after rounds of 85 and 83 was Glenda Latham-Creasey, who claimed the Sally Irlam Salver, as Sue Stilwell took the Ruth Alford Cup for best nett silver with 146 ahead of Sue Garrett (151).

The Audrey Hirst Cup for best gross (bronze) went to Bobby Ferrari (205), while the Audrey Hirst Carafe for best nett (bronze) was claimed by Cathy Preston (159).

Jean Cooper was the morning gross winner with 85, as Jan Bishop (75) took the nett prize.

And Wendy Thomas was the afternoon gross winner with 87, as Claire Redwood (76) took the nett honours.

Pat Rowland was first in the 18-hole gross (silver) competition with 85, as Tessa Pitt took the nett with 75.

And Susan Hogan won the gross (bronze) with 97, as Mandy McEvoy took the nett prize with 66.

The men’s club championship was held on Saturday, with plus-two handicapper Sam Fernley crowned after a 36-hole total of 140 (71, 69).

Joshua Freeman was runner-up on 142 (72, 70), playing off scratch, and Alex Winn took third on 147 (73, 74).

Joshua Butterfield (78, 70) claimed fourth on countback ahead of Jon James (75, 73) and Neil Crispin (74, 74) after all three finished on 148 and Adam Sloan finished seventh on 150 (79, 71).

The seniors played a stableford competition for the Padre Howett Cup, with early starters benefitting from better conditions as wind speed increased throughout the morning.

Dave Bickell won with 40 points, one clear of Paul Chesney, as four players tied on 37.

Third place went to Nick Monaghan, ahead of Roger Magor, Paul Burns and Nick Palmer, while Nick Bohin was seventh, as Andy Chambers, Steve Thomas and Dave Rowland completed the top 10.

Prizes were awarded to the top seven pairs in the Mixed Open, with Weston members claiming four of those spots.

Susan Hogan and Grant Rogers were second with 40 points, as Pam and Ian Hudson finished third on 39.

Meanwhile, Sue and Dave Garrett were sixth with 38 points on countback ahead of Joan and Trevor Jenkinson.