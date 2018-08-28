Seniors’ knockout success for Weston

Weston seniors narrowly defeated Enmore Park to win the Somerset Golf Union Seniors Scratch Knockout Cup.

Weston seniors were the winners of the 2018 Somerset Golf Union Seniors Scratch Knockout after defeating Enmore Park seniors played at Taunton & Pickeridge Golf Club.

In match one, Geoff Sinclair took an early advantage over Mike Rossiter, which the Enmore player was not able to pull back giving Sinclair a 2&1 win.

In the second match the roles were reversed as Matt Lazenby never released his grip in the contest with Steve Thomas, winning the first point for Enmore Park 4&3.

Match four provided Enmore with their second point as Paddy MacLennan was always in control in his game with Ron Kelley scoring a 5&3 victory.

However in match five, Clive Stilwell managed to get the better of Neil Whisler to win the second point for Weston with a 2&1 victory.

So at two points each all the attention switched to match three where Dave Rowland and Keith Miller were enjoying a highly competitive game.

Coming to the 18th green, Miller and Enmore Park were one up and equidistant from the hole when Rowland played a majestic approach to within inches of the pin. Miller was further away and needed to hole the putt to secure the win, however the ball stayed above ground so the match went into extra holes to decide the winners.

The first extra hole saw Rowland safely find the fairway with his drive, but Miller pushed his tee shot right where his approach needed to get over trees to get to the green.

Rowland fired another amazing shot to within a few feet of the pin. With no choice but to take the shot on, Miller’s ball clipped the top of trees and dropped quickly to ground.

However a well-judged shot to the green gave him the opportunity of a four, but the putt refused to drop so he sportingly shook Rowland’s hand to concede the hole, the game and the match.

County president Paul Middleton presented the trophy to the Weston seniors’ non-playing captain Ed Langford.

Weston’s weekly chairman’s roll-up held their annual end of season competitions and lunch. The best score in the individual Stableford competition and winner of the Thai Cup was Dave Meredith with 41 points. Second place went to Paul Turner on 39 and Mo Sweeney third with 37 on countback.

The team bowmaker winners were Mick McKee, Dave Meredith, Paul Turner and Keiran Aplin with 86 points, followed by Mo Sweeney, Paul Parker and Howard Evans on 79, with Alan Harris, John Dixon and Nick Palmer on 78 in third.

Nearest the pin on the third hole was Mike Dyer.

Weston Ladies picked the perfect day to host a 10-hole Christmas pudding open and craft fair.

Great weather for golf and the clubhouse was filled with talented artists, jewellery makers and Christmas decorations for sale.

The results from the 10-hole in first place was Jenny Elliott a visitor from Minehead with 22 points and nearest the pin on the third. Sue Andow won the members’ first prize. Julie Ward won second prize and Elizabeth Sloman won the second visitors’ prize.

Wendy Thomas was third and won nearest the pin on the seventh and Jackie Read was fourth. Angela Cook won putting for Prosecco and three spot prizes of Christmas hampers were won by June Phillips, Felicity Pine from Henbury and Sue Harrop from Wheathill.

There was a very good turnout for the Worlebury seniors’ annual meeting.

Outgoing captain Mike Strang reflected on a highly successful year with an increased membership, healthy financial position and a wide variety of events both off and on the course which have been very well supported.

The highlight of the golfing season was the Avalon team, led by Keri Allchurch winning their section and going all the way to the final, only to be beaten by a strong Enmore team, who have won the event each year since it started.

Keri has agreed to captain the team once more next season.

The section held 36 social matches under Mike’s captaincy winning 20 and losing only six. Of more importance was the social occasion and the continuation of friendships with fellow clubs in the immediate area.

Two new members were voted in with Brian Maidment and Gerry Miles joining the existing committee. Vacancies exist for a vice-captain and treasurer and this is an area that incoming captain, Mike Usher-Clark and his committee will address in the new year.

Mike Bibb, who was the section’s treasurer until a year ago, retired from the committee after many years active service. In recognition of this he was made a life member of the seniors section.

Outgoing Mike paid tribute to his hard-working committee and thanked the membership for the support he has received throughout the year. He was delighted to present Mike with his captain’s jacket.

Mike made a rousing speech, thanked his namesake for his excellent service and said he was looking forward to a successful season.

The ladies held a Christmas jumpers bowmaker which was won by the trio of Claire Bayliss, Tracey Gill and Jennifer Roberts with 74 points. Runners-up on 70 were Lorna Macivor, Julia Jago and Kay Pollard, with Emma Bourton, Maxine Gardiner and Michelle James third with 68.

The annual Christmas staff/committee match was well supported with 14 teams participating in a four-player 18-hole Texas scramble followed by a meal.

Tradition is for the prizes to be won by staff members and to this end greenkeeper Jake Armal led his team to victory and took the top prize.

It was a close run thing with their nett 52 edging out teams led by club professional Roy Baker and greenkeeping colleague Stinger Hornet, who both had 53.

Jake was ably supported by teammates Rob McMillen, Paul Gardiner and Martin Morgan.

The clubhouse was full for the annual carol singing concert and club draw. The carol singing, which was first held 1985, is proving as popular as ever.

Apart from the inaugural event, St Martins Church Choir have performed each year. Mulled wine and mince pies were served and added to the festive occasion.

Club captain Steve Taylor thanked St Martins Church for their wonderful singing and continued support of the event. Also, thanks go to Russell Priest and Lorna Macivor for their hard work in selling tickets and the presentation of the prizes.

The second round of the Wedmore winter league managed to squeeze into a largely dry period and with the greens still playing well and off the shorter winter tees, the scoring continued to be good.

It was particularly good in Division 1 where a single shot covered the first four players. Richard Macarthur scored 42 to win on countback from John Russell. Third place went to Stuart Bishop, again on countback from David Braithwaite after both finished on 41.

Best score of the day came from Brian Fry, winning Division 2 with 43, just one better than Jem Ham with Mark Grant three shots further back in third.

Division 3 was another close fought competition with Max Grant winning on 40, just one better than Ian Williams who in turn was one better than both Gary Cutter and Tony Hoskings, with Cutter taking third place on countback.

Macarthur’s win was also good enough to move him into first spot in the overall league, a couple of points clear of Ian Williams with Mark Higginbottom slipping back to third.

Jane Prosser was the best of the ladies who braved the weather scoring 33 points which put her two clear of Debbie Monks with Cathy Olive two shots further back in third. Cathy though moved into the cumulative lead, three points ahead of Debbie.

The seniors had to choose just two clubs to play with in their nine-hole competition before settling down for their Christmas lunch.

As usual, this proved no problem for some players with three of them scoring 21 points. Tony Roe was the winner on countback despite failing to score on two of the holes in a round which also included two birdies.

Roy Tomlins was second with just four pars in his round which was just one par more than third-placed Mike Nicholls.

Brean club champion Ron Edmondson won the seniors December medal after a level par gross round of 69.

When his six shots were deducted, a nett 63 was the result and a four-stroke advantage over the rest of the field which was headed by Barrie Yearsley. Following those two home in Division 1 was John Procter who returned a nett 68.

George Stratford was the Division 2 winner with his nett score of 69. One behind him, and just failing to complete the Stableford and medal double for December, was John Hale. Seniors’ captain-elect Vincent Ford took third with his 72.

Dan Broom was one of the few brave enough to battle the elements for the December Stableford. With the wet and windy weather courtesy of Storm Deirdre to contend with, he managed to score a respectable 36 points and win Division 1.

Phil Hodgson was the runner-up on 29. Gordy Wheelaghan was the next best overall with 33 points as he took Division 3 by four points ahead of Roger Broom.

Oli Poole was the final winner of the day, when everyone that completed the 18 holes really deserved an award, as he was victorious in the second division. He returned 31 points for a one-point winning margin over Simon Baunton.

Kevin Davies scored 40 points on his way to victory in the winter league Stableford. He won by one from a pair of Steve’s as Steve Martin and Vowles both scored 39 points.

Martin got the verdict with the better back nine even though that stretch of holes did not include the shot of the day which he produced at the short seventh.

His tee shot was the only stroke he required to complete that hole as his ball disappeared into the cup for an ace which scooped him the entire two’s pot for the event. Vowles had to settle with third place.