Weston Golf Club’s Darren Brown donates meals to Feed The Homeless

Darren Brown has only been in partnership with Weston Golf Club for less than a month. Archant

Weston Golf Club’s franchise caterer Darren Brown donated 15 chicken curries to Feed The Homeless after a quiz night was postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sensing the food might go to waste, Brown joined on the Weston & Worle Covid-19 Mutual Aid Facebook Group, with the aim of selling stock at a lower price before being messaged by Vicky Jefferys.

Brown, who has been in the role as head chief since the start of March, was told of the situation and straight away jumped at the chance to offer his services.

“I was just happy to help. The real hero is the lady that gave it to them,” he said.

“Its a good cause, things are hard for people at the moment, so if people can help they should.

“People need to think more about how there actions affect people.

“We have homeless people starving, but also paramedics and doctors not getting bread, because they are helping people.

“People just need to be more considerate.”