Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Golf: Double delight for Worlebury's Young

PUBLISHED: 12:00 17 April 2019

Worlebury's Troy Young receives the Somerset Golf Union's Under-12 Championship trophy from president Geoff Ogden

Worlebury's Troy Young receives the Somerset Golf Union's Under-12 Championship trophy from president Geoff Ogden

Archant

Worlebury junior Troy Young had double reason to cheer after claiming two titles last week.

Troy Young receives the Eric Waghorn Augusta Masters trophy from Worlebury junior captain Alix KewTroy Young receives the Eric Waghorn Augusta Masters trophy from Worlebury junior captain Alix Kew

The Somerset Golf Union held their Junior Under-12 and Under-14 Championships at Tall Pines on Thursday and Young carded a fantastic gross 86 to win the younger competition by two shots.

The score was also good enough for him to finish seventh in the older competition.

Young was then back on home turf on Friday as Worlebury held their Eric Waghorn Augusta Masters and, full of confidence, shot a round of 81 which included three birdies and a couple of pars for 44 points.

Tyler Reeves was runner-up on 41, after a back nine of 21 points saw him pip Oliver Tripp.

On Sunday, Andy Taylor's Worlebury Allstars began their Avalon League Division Three season with a 3.5-1.5 win over Stockwood Vale.

New team members Alex Chandler and Callum Tucker made winning debuts with partners Tony Westren and Robbie McMillen.

And captain Taylor was pleased that Ross Coyne and Jack Butterfield showed convincing signs of a solid partnership for the future.

Taylor and Jim Skinner battled hard to halve their match in a satisfying win for the season ahead.

Most Read

Pub landlords retire and pub temporarily closes

Frank Sparks and Debbie Noon celebrate their retirement. Picture: Trevor Prideaux

Extras agency holding open casting call for film and TV projects

An extras angency which has worked on the Star Wars series is holding a casting call this week.

Woman’s ‘life saved’ after being pulled from Weston sea

The rescue was a multi-agency effort.

Firearms team called to Weston road after ‘concern for welfare’ reports

Avon and Somerset Constabulary officers were called to Ashcombe Road yesterday (Sunday). Picture: Google Street View

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Most Read

Pub landlords retire and pub temporarily closes

Frank Sparks and Debbie Noon celebrate their retirement. Picture: Trevor Prideaux

Extras agency holding open casting call for film and TV projects

An extras angency which has worked on the Star Wars series is holding a casting call this week.

Woman’s ‘life saved’ after being pulled from Weston sea

The rescue was a multi-agency effort.

Firearms team called to Weston road after ‘concern for welfare’ reports

Avon and Somerset Constabulary officers were called to Ashcombe Road yesterday (Sunday). Picture: Google Street View

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Golf: Double delight for Worlebury’s Young

Worlebury's Troy Young receives the Somerset Golf Union's Under-12 Championship trophy from president Geoff Ogden

Rugby: Hornets girls prove too hot for rivals

Hornets under-15 girls and their Avonmouth rivals face the camera (pic Pete Holder)

CCTV image of jewellery theft ‘suspect’ released by police

Dorset Police want to speak to this man about what happened. Picture: Dorset Police

Weston shop trashed in overnight break-in

The window was smashed and the inside trashed.

‘Devastated’ family put up £1k reward to find Bean the dog

Bean the dog is missing and there is a £1,000 reward for her safe return.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists