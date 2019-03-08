Golf: Double delight for Worlebury's Young

Worlebury's Troy Young receives the Somerset Golf Union's Under-12 Championship trophy from president Geoff Ogden Archant

Worlebury junior Troy Young had double reason to cheer after claiming two titles last week.

Troy Young receives the Eric Waghorn Augusta Masters trophy from Worlebury junior captain Alix Kew Troy Young receives the Eric Waghorn Augusta Masters trophy from Worlebury junior captain Alix Kew

The Somerset Golf Union held their Junior Under-12 and Under-14 Championships at Tall Pines on Thursday and Young carded a fantastic gross 86 to win the younger competition by two shots.

The score was also good enough for him to finish seventh in the older competition.

Young was then back on home turf on Friday as Worlebury held their Eric Waghorn Augusta Masters and, full of confidence, shot a round of 81 which included three birdies and a couple of pars for 44 points.

Tyler Reeves was runner-up on 41, after a back nine of 21 points saw him pip Oliver Tripp.

On Sunday, Andy Taylor's Worlebury Allstars began their Avalon League Division Three season with a 3.5-1.5 win over Stockwood Vale.

New team members Alex Chandler and Callum Tucker made winning debuts with partners Tony Westren and Robbie McMillen.

And captain Taylor was pleased that Ross Coyne and Jack Butterfield showed convincing signs of a solid partnership for the future.

Taylor and Jim Skinner battled hard to halve their match in a satisfying win for the season ahead.