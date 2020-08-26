Fantastic Fernley completes title hat-trick at Weston

Club champion Sam Fernley with captain Andrew Balcombe at Weston Golf Club Archant

Sam Fernley completed a hat-trick of club championship titles at Weston recently.

The 25-year-old, who has a plus-two handicap, came out on top for a third time to add to his previous triumphs in 2014 and 2018.

Having started playing at the age of 12 with a handicap of 54, Fernley showed great potential early on – scoring 58 points in one stableford competition and reducing his handicap to 20 in one week.

Although originally upset by his dad’s insistence on playing off the men’s yellow tees instead of the blue junior tees, Fernley saw his golf go from strength to strength as he represented and played for Somerset under-16s and under-18s, as well as the second and first teams.

He has also played for the South West region on four occasions, scoring 21 points from 36 games.

Then, in 2015, Fernley travelled to the United States to attend college and further develop his golf.

On his return home, he played in numerous national competitions and was ranked 231st in Europe after recording fourth, sixth and ninth-placed finishes in the same season.

In 2018 he won the county’s order of merit, claiming the Samura Salver, and 2019 saw him selected for the national county finals.

Once a plus-four handicapper, Fernley has the course record of 63 at Weston – twice from the back tees – and has also shot 62 from the front tees on three occasions.

A club spokesman said: “We hope his golfing achievements continue to build as he is now at 25 years of age and nearly six foot six inches tall.”