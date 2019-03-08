Advanced search

Coronation Cup proves family affair as father and son take top spots

PUBLISHED: 09:00 17 October 2019

Club Captain Paul McAdams is with the winner of the Coronation Cup Andy and his son Mickey Nicholls.

Club Captain Paul McAdams is with the winner of the Coronation Cup Andy and his son Mickey Nicholls.

Archant

Andy Nicholls and son Mickey finished first and second in the Coronation Cup at Worlebury, the last of the men's board competitions for 2019.

Stragglers captain Keith Knight presents the trophy to Stuart Maclvor.Stragglers captain Keith Knight presents the trophy to Stuart Maclvor.

The pair finished level as terrible conditons of high wind and rain did not to seem to damper spirits.

Andy had terrific front nine of gross one over par 35 that included a birdie and six pars, while on the back nine a brace of birdies and pars helped him to a gross four over par 39 to card a net 65.

Mickey had an even more impressive front nine by not dropping a single shot until the 11th, and a pair of birdies on the front nine meant he was gross three under par at the turn.

His back nine started well with a birdie on the 10th but he dropped his first shot on the 11th which he got back with a birdie on the 13th, before a triple bogey on the 14th and bogies on the 17th and 18th meant he ended his back nine gross three over par 38, for a round of one over par 71, nett 65.

However, 10-handicapper Andy came on out on top ahead of six-handicapper Mickey on countback.

Ian Turnold finished in third place with a nett 66, after a gross five over par 40 on the front nine and six over par 41 on the back nine.

The Worlebury Stragglers Team held their end of season final for the Clive Thomas Trophy for the best individual score and a two from three Bowmaker team event.

Despite the Stragglers struggling to match the success of the Avalon teams, their success was measured in the renewal and forging of friendships old and new with players at other clubs in the local area.

In a close indvidual competion it was Stuart MacIvor who took first place with 41 points while the winning team included Jullian Claydon, Kelvin Betts and John Mayer.

Club president Dougie Woods, a staunch supporter of the Stragglers, paid tribute to Clive Thomas after the post-match meal, recalling fond memories of the man, before Straggler captain Keith Knight presented the trophy to MacIvor.

Vice-captain and fines master Jon Dyer was in fine form extracting fines from all players for any misdemeanour, legitimate or otherwise, with all proceeds going to the Club Captain's charity.

Most Read

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Weston butchers announces High Street shop closure

Husband and wife team Darrell and Alison Wood will close their butchers shop next month.Picture: Lily Newton-Browne

Two people rushed to hospital after three-car collision

A three-car collision took place in Congresbury this morning.Picture: Weston Fire Station

WATCH: Windows smashed at Worle pub in ‘unprovoked and targeted attack’

The Parihs Pump in Queensway retail park, Worle.

Balloon ban across North Somerset

Sky lanterns will not be allowed to be released.

Most Read

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Weston butchers announces High Street shop closure

Husband and wife team Darrell and Alison Wood will close their butchers shop next month.Picture: Lily Newton-Browne

Two people rushed to hospital after three-car collision

A three-car collision took place in Congresbury this morning.Picture: Weston Fire Station

WATCH: Windows smashed at Worle pub in ‘unprovoked and targeted attack’

The Parihs Pump in Queensway retail park, Worle.

Balloon ban across North Somerset

Sky lanterns will not be allowed to be released.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Coronation Cup proves family affair as father and son take top spots

Club Captain Paul McAdams is with the winner of the Coronation Cup Andy and his son Mickey Nicholls.

Police close road in Weston town centre after assault leaves man in hospital

Police have closed Regent Street near Barclays Bank. Picture: Tom Wright

Emphatic Weston celebrate biggest home win of season over Exmouth to go second

Weston Rugby Club all line up after their game with Exmouth at the Recreation Ground.

Malshanskyj leaves Weston for Cirencester

Weston manager Scott Bartlett wished Jay Malshanskyj all the best at Cirencester Town. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston mayor says opportunities created by airport expansion important to the town

An artist's impression of Bristol Airport. Picture: Bristol Airport
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists