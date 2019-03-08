Coronation Cup proves family affair as father and son take top spots

Andy Nicholls and son Mickey finished first and second in the Coronation Cup at Worlebury, the last of the men's board competitions for 2019.

The pair finished level as terrible conditons of high wind and rain did not to seem to damper spirits.

Andy had terrific front nine of gross one over par 35 that included a birdie and six pars, while on the back nine a brace of birdies and pars helped him to a gross four over par 39 to card a net 65.

Mickey had an even more impressive front nine by not dropping a single shot until the 11th, and a pair of birdies on the front nine meant he was gross three under par at the turn.

His back nine started well with a birdie on the 10th but he dropped his first shot on the 11th which he got back with a birdie on the 13th, before a triple bogey on the 14th and bogies on the 17th and 18th meant he ended his back nine gross three over par 38, for a round of one over par 71, nett 65.

However, 10-handicapper Andy came on out on top ahead of six-handicapper Mickey on countback.

Ian Turnold finished in third place with a nett 66, after a gross five over par 40 on the front nine and six over par 41 on the back nine.

The Worlebury Stragglers Team held their end of season final for the Clive Thomas Trophy for the best individual score and a two from three Bowmaker team event.

Despite the Stragglers struggling to match the success of the Avalon teams, their success was measured in the renewal and forging of friendships old and new with players at other clubs in the local area.

In a close indvidual competion it was Stuart MacIvor who took first place with 41 points while the winning team included Jullian Claydon, Kelvin Betts and John Mayer.

Club president Dougie Woods, a staunch supporter of the Stragglers, paid tribute to Clive Thomas after the post-match meal, recalling fond memories of the man, before Straggler captain Keith Knight presented the trophy to MacIvor.

Vice-captain and fines master Jon Dyer was in fine form extracting fines from all players for any misdemeanour, legitimate or otherwise, with all proceeds going to the Club Captain's charity.