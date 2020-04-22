Getting to know Brean Golf Club’s head professional Dan Keitch

Dan Keitch is the head PGA professional at Brean Golf Club, carrying out various roles including lessons and repairs.

Along with director of golf Andrew March, he is usually one of the first people that members and visitors will meet at the club when it comes to their golfing needs.

The pair have also been known to help out with other enquiries, or just a friendly chat, and boast of a ‘welcoming club feel at our golf course’.

Keitch is the latest to answer questions about his own career for Mercury Sport.

Q.How long have you been playing golf?

A.18 years. I remember playing on and off when I was younger but 12 was when I decided to play and practice more.

Q.Where/why did you start playing?

A.Taunton Vale Golf Club. My dad introduced me to the game. I was lucky to be able to start on a 9-hole course and progress to an 18-hole course.

Q.How many holes in one have you had and where is your favourite hole?

A.Three. The first was on the third hole on the Durston course at Taunton Vale in 2004, then again 10 years later on the same hole. And the sixth at Taunton & Pickeridge in 2016.

Q.Where is your favourite course you have played?

A.I can’t think of a favourite course, but Pinehurst No.2 looks really pure. I’m a sucker for holes with lovely views and ones I’ve played that have stunning views would be the 8th hole at Clevedon and the 18th on the west course at La Manga. Holes I haven’t played that I really do like the look of would be the 12th at Augusta and the 18th at Pebble Beach.

Q.What is your golfing career highlight so far?

A.Playing St Andrews with my dad and also getting to play a few holes with Paul Casey with my dad as well.

Q.When did you turn professional?

A.In 2012 as a 22-year-old.

Q.What’s the best thing about being a PGA professional?

A.Just getting to be part of golf for a living. And the sense of pride at being able to call myself a PGA professional.

Q.And what’s the worst thing about being a PGA professional?

A.Probably the lack of understanding amongst the general public and club golfers about what a PGA profesisional is.

Q.Which three players who would make up your dream fourball?

A.Tiger Woods, Ben Hogan and Jack Nicklaus.

Q.What’s the best tip you would give to Amateurs for free?

A.Take an extra club and actually take one more.

Q.What’s your favourite golf film?

A.It has to be Tin Cup. I can pretty much quote every line from that film!

Q.Who is your favourite golf coach?

A.Butch Harmon. I won’t say it’s because of his teaching style, but more down to his enthusiasm for the game and also how he seems to get players to make changes and they can still compete.

Q.Any favourite golf books?

A.Any Dr Bob Rotella book and Tom Wishon’s ‘Search For The Perfect Club’.

Q.What clubs are in your bag?

A.A Ping G410 10.5 driver, Ping G410 five-wood, Ping G410 crossover three-iron, Ping i500 4-PW, Ping Glidge Wedges 50, 54 and 58 and a Ping Redwood putter. I’ll let you work out my favourite brand!

Q.What’s your favourite tournament?

A.The Masters and The Open.

Q.Least favourite thing about golf?

A.Having to wait months and months to watch the Masters after The Open finishes!

Q.What’s your favourite golf picture?

A.Ben Hogan’s one-iron shot into the 18th green at Merion Golf Club.