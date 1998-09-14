Golf: Getting to know Mendip Spring pro Scott Thompson

Scott Thompson of Mendip Spring Archant

Scott Thompson is the general manager at Mendip Spring Golf Club, having joined in 2014.

“I have seen it transformed from a course that was five days from closing into one of the leading clubs in the South West,” he said.

Before that, he was involved in the opening of a new course at Bleadon Hill, worked at The Players Club for five years and was assistant at Weston for five years.

“All in all, that is 22 years as a professional golfer and I’m still under 40!” he added.

Thompson is the next to feature our golfing Q&A series.

Q.How long have you been playing golf?

A.30 years.

Q. Where/why did you start playing?

A.I first started playing at Worlebury because my granded thought it was important to play multiple sports.

Q.How many holes in one have you had and where is your favourite hole?

A.I’ve had two, on the second at Worlebury and 14th at Mendip Spring. My favourite in the 17th at Sawgrass.

Q.Where is your favourite course you have played?

A.Lake Buena Vista in Florida.

Q.What is your golfing career highlight so far?

A.Gaining my full card to play a season on the Europro Tour.

Q.When did you turn professional?

A.On my 18th birthday. September 14, 1998.

Q.What’s the best thing about being a PGA professional?

A.How diverse the role is. No day is the same. One day I could be helping someone improve their game, the next I could be organising and running a big golf day at the club.

Q.And the worst thing about the job?

A.People thinking that all we do is sell Mars bars!

Q.Which three players would make up your dream group for a fourball?

A.Nick Faldo, Fred Couples, Tiger Woods.

Q.What’s your best free tip for amateurs?

A.Work on your fundamentals. Aim, hold, posture, body alignment. If these are wrong in any part of the game you are going to struggle.