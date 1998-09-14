Advanced search

Golf: Getting to know Mendip Spring pro Scott Thompson

PUBLISHED: 09:00 09 April 2020

Scott Thompson of Mendip Spring

Scott Thompson of Mendip Spring

Archant

Scott Thompson is the general manager at Mendip Spring Golf Club, having joined in 2014.

“I have seen it transformed from a course that was five days from closing into one of the leading clubs in the South West,” he said.

Before that, he was involved in the opening of a new course at Bleadon Hill, worked at The Players Club for five years and was assistant at Weston for five years.

“All in all, that is 22 years as a professional golfer and I’m still under 40!” he added.

Thompson is the next to feature our golfing Q&A series.

Q.How long have you been playing golf?

A.30 years.

Q. Where/why did you start playing?

A.I first started playing at Worlebury because my granded thought it was important to play multiple sports.

Q.How many holes in one have you had and where is your favourite hole?

A.I’ve had two, on the second at Worlebury and 14th at Mendip Spring. My favourite in the 17th at Sawgrass.

Q.Where is your favourite course you have played?

A.Lake Buena Vista in Florida.

Q.What is your golfing career highlight so far?

A.Gaining my full card to play a season on the Europro Tour.

Q.When did you turn professional?

A.On my 18th birthday. September 14, 1998.

Q.What’s the best thing about being a PGA professional?

A.How diverse the role is. No day is the same. One day I could be helping someone improve their game, the next I could be organising and running a big golf day at the club.

Q.And the worst thing about the job?

A.People thinking that all we do is sell Mars bars!

Q.Which three players would make up your dream group for a fourball?

A.Nick Faldo, Fred Couples, Tiger Woods.

Q.What’s your best free tip for amateurs?

A.Work on your fundamentals. Aim, hold, posture, body alignment. If these are wrong in any part of the game you are going to struggle.

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Eight more cases of coronavirus in North Somerset

A man in Cranbrook has been struck downw ith sspected coronavirus.

Third patient dies of coronavirus at Weston General Hospital

A man in Cranbrook has been struck downw ith sspected coronavirus.

Man turns home into facemask factory to provide NHS staff with 3D-printed PPE

Jay Yendole is providing free 3d printed face masks to NHS staff. Picture: Jay Yendole.

Worle vape shop closed by North Somerset Council

The vape shop was forced to close last week

Coronavirus in North Somerset – live

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

Most Read

Eight more cases of coronavirus in North Somerset

A man in Cranbrook has been struck downw ith sspected coronavirus.

Third patient dies of coronavirus at Weston General Hospital

A man in Cranbrook has been struck downw ith sspected coronavirus.

Man turns home into facemask factory to provide NHS staff with 3D-printed PPE

Jay Yendole is providing free 3d printed face masks to NHS staff. Picture: Jay Yendole.

Worle vape shop closed by North Somerset Council

The vape shop was forced to close last week

Coronavirus in North Somerset – live

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Golf: Getting to know Mendip Spring pro Scott Thompson

Scott Thompson of Mendip Spring

GP surgery used as coronavirus ‘hot site’

Congresbury GP surgery. Picture: Google

Café owners to sell lunches to feed hospital staff

Anna Southwell and Clare Morris donating food to Weston General Hospital staff.

Weston Lions cancel festival which has raised £350k for good causes

Weston Lions Club Real Ale and Cider Festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Bowls: St Andrews duo are county indoor pairs champions

Simon Angove
Drive 24