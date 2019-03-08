Good Evans claims Grand Atlantic Trophy at Weston but seniors suffer on travels

Sam Fernley and Matt Evans celebrate at Weston Archant

Weston Golf Club played host to its annual 36-hole medal on Sunday, with Matt Evans claiming the Grand Atlantic Trophy.

Evans carded nett rounds of 69 and 73 to claim the silverware, while Sam Fernley won the scratch Centenary Trophy for the second year in a row with rounds of 72 and 71.

Weston seniors held their annual mixed competition on a pleasant but overcast day, with Dave Rowland and Kaylee Davey on top with 40 points.

Nick Bohin and Angela Cook were a point back in second, as captains Ed Langford and Glenda Latham-Creasey finished third on countback with 38 points, ahead of Ron Kelley and Sue Stilwell and Dave Snowdon and Sue Andow.

Weston travelled to Brean for a return friendly, having won 5-1 on home turf.

And their rivals gained revenge with a 4-2 victory, with John Dixon and Chris Slocombe losing the first match 4&2.

John Blackett and Jim Blackhurst went down 3&2, after one of their rivals found water off the 14th tee, but holed his next shot.

Captain Langford and Dave Holder won one up, but Nigel Jillings and Gerry Taylor lost on the last and the last two matches were halved, as Mike Dyer and Geoff Seaman and John Morgan and Allan Tucker paired up.

Weston also visited The Kendleshire, with Roy Schubert and Garth Wilson winning 2&1, Dyer and Dave Snowdon losing 4&3 and John Dixon and captain Rob Filer beaten 7&6 as their rivals dropped one shot to par.

John Poole and Terry Waite also suffered a dog licence, but Dave Bickell and Graham Quick came from behind for a half before David Andow and Morgan lost 5&4 in a 4.5-1.5 defeat.

A third match at Henbury ended in a 6-1 defeat as Paul Chesney and Fred Donbavand lost on the last, before Jillings and Gerry Taylor sunk 7&6.

Lanford and the inspired Andow, at his former club, managed a 3&1 win but Holder and Robin Webb went down 2&1 before Bickell and Waite slumped to an 8&7 loss.

Filer and Slocombe lost 4&3 as one of their opponents, playing off 18, played the back nine to three over par, before Tony Barry and Waite ran out of steam and lost 4&2. Barry won nearest the pin on the fourth though.