Wedmore ladies take centre stage as Gooding holds her nerve to win championship

New Wedmore Ladies champion Shirley Gooding alongside Ladies captain Sue Chambers. Archant

The ladies took centre stage at Wedmore Golf Club, holding their Championship over two days for the first time.

The first day saw both gross and nett competitions finely balanced, after Annya Patten and Shirley Gooding both shot 85 to lead Marlyn Jackson by three shots with Cathy Olive a further shot behind in fourth.

The nett scores were even closer with four players – Marion Warren Smith, Ruth Rogers, Sarah Matthews and Shirley Gooding – all on 74 and a crowd of others all within three shots.

Day two developed into a battle between Patten and Gooding, with Patten seeming to just be holding the edge until shots into the water on 16 and 17 proved expensive.

Gooding held her nerve on the last hole to take the Championship by a single shot, finishing on 171 to Patten’s 172 as Marlyn Jackson finished third.

Ange Webber and Deidre Wheadon put in strong second rounds having been just off the nett lead on Thursday and both finished on 148, with Webber taking the title by vrtue of a better second day.

Ruth Rogers was third just two shots behind as daily prizes went to Cathy Olive and Jane Hewitt for best gross scores on days one and two, with Warren-Smith and Abi Moore taking the nett prizes,

Open Week kicked off on Sunday with a slightly different feel due to the pandemic but still with a huge field of over 160 home players and visitors playing a betterball.

Scores were even better than usual with Justin Lane and W. Neale scoring 46 points but only beating Liz and Charles Sweeney into second place on countback.

Liam Cann and Dale Worthington led for much of the day, finally finishing third on 45.

The Seniors had started the week with a bowmaker which again attracted over 100 players and was won by Dom Smith, Rich Long and Alan Hill with 88, one better than Peter Laney and Tony Ireland who, helped by a ‘ghost’ teammate, reached 87.

A further point back in third place were Tony Roe, Ian Hollands and Keith Bellingham.