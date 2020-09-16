High-scoring Hansons pip rivals to pick up Worlebury’s Philpot Trophy silverware

Ken and Lauren Hanson with ladies captain Sue Tarry after winning the Philpot Trophy at Worlebury Archant

Father and daugher Ken and Lauren Hanson lifted the Philpot Trophy at Worlebury after pipping Emma Bourton and Alix Kew.

The delayed 2019 Winter Mixed Greensomes competition saw the two leading pairs produce excellent scores of nett eight under par 65 for 44 stableford points.

But the Hansons claimed the silverware on countback thanks to a better back nine.

They had birdies on the fourth and sixth holes as they reached the turn in gross 35 (nett 31) for a stunning 23 points.

But club champion Boutron and Kew managed a gross two under par 34 (nett 30) after birdies on the first, third and eighth holes for 24 points.

The Hansons added birdies on the 17th and 18th holes, as well as four pars to finish with a gross 39 (nett 33) and another 21 points.

And although Bourton and Kew birdied the 11th, 15th and 17 holes, they were left to rue a double bogey on the 10th and a couple of other bogeys as their rivals took top spot.

The husband and wife team of Paul and Eunice McAdams took third place with 42 points, after carding birdies on the second and fourth in a front nine of nett 31 for 23 points.

They played just better than par for a nett 36 on the inward nine and another 19 points.

A Mixed Foursomes stableford for the St Dunstans Cup was won by vice-captain Barry Saunders and wife Cheryl with 45 points, as the Hansons finished second and club captain Graham Hewlett and wife Sam took third.

The winners, playing off a 16 handicap, went out in gross 42 (nett 34) for 20 points and had a superb nett 30 coming back to finish with nine under par nett.

The Hansons, off 11, went out in nett 33 for 21 points and came back in nett 32 for their eight under par total and the Hewletts had 20 points on each nine after a nett 69 round.

After winning the Nett trophy at the men’s club championships, Troy Young added the Gross junior title to his cabinet.

Young carded 82 in the first round to lie one behind Oliver Trip and added 80 in the second, as his rival shot 85 and had to settle for second place.

Tyler Reeves finished in third place after rounds of 83 and 92.

Trip took the nett honours in round one with 65, one ahead of Reeves and four clear of Young, who took round two honours with 67, one ahead of Lauren Hanson who beat Ben Smart on countback.

Trip finished fourth on 69 for a two-round total of 134 which put him two clear of Young in the final overall standings, with Reeves another shot back in third.