Super senior Harris takes home Wedmore GC's final championship of the season

PUBLISHED: 12:00 08 August 2019

Senior champion Tim Harris and other winners at Wedmore Golf Club

Senior champion Tim Harris and other winners at Wedmore Golf Club

Archant

Tim Harris recorded victory in Wedmore Golf Club's final championship of the year to be crowned best senior for 2019.

Club champion Harris scored a gross level par 70, equating to nett 64, to finish two strokes ahead of Ian Robson and three ahead of Martin Olive in the Division One race on day one.

His good form saw him go into day two with a nine-shot lead and, despite John Russell winning the day by 74 to 75, Russell had to settle for second place with a 36-hole gross total of 153 compared to Harris's 145.

Toni Ribi, who picked up third best gross, picked up best nett trophy on 135 after finshing just a single shot better than Ian Robson.

Derek Moody took the day two best nett prize with Terry Clark winning the equivalent gross prize.

Dennis Howard came out on top in Division Three with a nett 63, and John Vowles led the way in Division Two on 64, followed by Ken Brice (65) and Tony Roe (67).

The Ladies put on two competitions, starting with a qualifier for the County nine-hole competition.

Aileen Robertson won Division One with 21 points, which was one point better than Sue Painter and Di Midgley won Division Two, also with 21, which was three better than Judith Ogden.

Linda Wright won Division Three from Ruth Rogers.

With nine holes 'spare' they finished with a Bowmaker competition which was won by Ruth Rogers, Penny Oliver and Maggie Morris.

George Cox picked up the outstanding score in the monthly stableford, winning Division Two honours with 44 points, an impressive seven ahead of Jay James.

Nick Parker scored 41 points to win Division One by a point from Rich Vowles whilst there was another big win in Division Three for Alex Chetwode on 40 as he won by five from John Vowles, while Colette Sweeting beat Jane Prosser on countback.

