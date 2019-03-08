Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Golf: Harris wins Wedmore club championship for sixth time

PUBLISHED: 15:35 13 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:35 13 June 2019

Wedmore Golf Club professional Tom Hiscock with Directors Cup winner Trevor Guy, captain Kev Osman, 2019 champion Tim Harris with the Jackson Trophy presented by Carol Jackson and event organiser Richard Ham

Wedmore Golf Club professional Tom Hiscock with Directors Cup winner Trevor Guy, captain Kev Osman, 2019 champion Tim Harris with the Jackson Trophy presented by Carol Jackson and event organiser Richard Ham

Archant

Wedmore held their club championship at the weekend, with Tim Harris taking top prize.

Harris shot 82 in windy conditions on Saturday to lead by three from Daryl Cornelius, who had the best day one gross prize, and four from Bill Lander.

Trevor Guy (72) and Andy Favell (73) had useful nett rounds and things were easier on Sunday, with Harris cruising to a gross 75 for best score of the day to secure the Jackson Trophy for a sixth time by seven shots.

Cornelius and Lander slipped back, as Jim Vearncombe and John Russell finished second and third on 163 and 167.

Guy took the Directors Cup for best nett score (143), two clear of Andy Favell, as Terry Clark (79) and Martin Olive (71) took best gross and nett on day two.

The Ladies open bowmaker was won by Ali Mantell, Penny Oliver and Beryl Richards (77) with Catherine Covell, Sue Hares and Lillian Peel the best visitors, Marlyn Jackson, Vera Ireland and Judy Cutter the best home team and Hazel Gough, Pam Berry and Jayne Fulwell the best Mixed Team.

Their stableford also included the Grannies Cup, which went to Trish Phelps who also won Division Two with her score of 37.

Jane Hewitt won Division One with 36 points, as Karen Clark took Division Three with 37.

The Seniors played a medal with a trophy for the medal of medalists going to Brian Webber with 64.

This came second in Division One to Ian Sentence (62), while other divisions went to Roger Griffin (58) and Clive Warren-Smith (61).

Most Read

Person dies after being hit by train – delays between Weston and Bristol

Worle Parkway Railway Station.

‘Cannabis factory’ found in former pub

Police officers and vans behind safety police line tape.

Driver banned for speeding at 113mph on M5

The Audi driver was travelling at 113mph.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

NHS worker from Weston admits using dating app to groom underage girls

David Cardwell.

Most Read

Person dies after being hit by train – delays between Weston and Bristol

Worle Parkway Railway Station.

‘Cannabis factory’ found in former pub

Police officers and vans behind safety police line tape.

Driver banned for speeding at 113mph on M5

The Audi driver was travelling at 113mph.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

NHS worker from Weston admits using dating app to groom underage girls

David Cardwell.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Bowls: Victoria club forms junior section

Victoria Bowls Club's juniors with some of the ladies

Golf: Harris wins Wedmore club championship for sixth time

Wedmore Golf Club professional Tom Hiscock with Directors Cup winner Trevor Guy, captain Kev Osman, 2019 champion Tim Harris with the Jackson Trophy presented by Carol Jackson and event organiser Richard Ham

REVEALED: Hotel to be demolished and public space introduced

Cox's Mill at the moment. Picture: B2 Architect

WIN: Tickets to Ministry Of Science at Weston’s Playhouse

Ministry Of Science will return to the Playhouse next month. Picture: Tim Parker

Review: Hilarious antics abound in Tom Gates stage show

The cast of Tom Gates Live, which is showing at the Bristol Hippodrome.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists