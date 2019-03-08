Golf: Harris wins Wedmore club championship for sixth time

Wedmore Golf Club professional Tom Hiscock with Directors Cup winner Trevor Guy, captain Kev Osman, 2019 champion Tim Harris with the Jackson Trophy presented by Carol Jackson and event organiser Richard Ham Archant

Wedmore held their club championship at the weekend, with Tim Harris taking top prize.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Harris shot 82 in windy conditions on Saturday to lead by three from Daryl Cornelius, who had the best day one gross prize, and four from Bill Lander.

Trevor Guy (72) and Andy Favell (73) had useful nett rounds and things were easier on Sunday, with Harris cruising to a gross 75 for best score of the day to secure the Jackson Trophy for a sixth time by seven shots.

Cornelius and Lander slipped back, as Jim Vearncombe and John Russell finished second and third on 163 and 167.

Guy took the Directors Cup for best nett score (143), two clear of Andy Favell, as Terry Clark (79) and Martin Olive (71) took best gross and nett on day two.

The Ladies open bowmaker was won by Ali Mantell, Penny Oliver and Beryl Richards (77) with Catherine Covell, Sue Hares and Lillian Peel the best visitors, Marlyn Jackson, Vera Ireland and Judy Cutter the best home team and Hazel Gough, Pam Berry and Jayne Fulwell the best Mixed Team.

Their stableford also included the Grannies Cup, which went to Trish Phelps who also won Division Two with her score of 37.

Jane Hewitt won Division One with 36 points, as Karen Clark took Division Three with 37.

The Seniors played a medal with a trophy for the medal of medalists going to Brian Webber with 64.

This came second in Division One to Ian Sentence (62), while other divisions went to Roger Griffin (58) and Clive Warren-Smith (61).