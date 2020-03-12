Honours even at Weston as women's captains share spoils in annual encounter

Weston Lady Captain Ali Whitewood with vice captain Cathy Preston with a hand each on the trophy Archant

Honours finished event in the first women's competition of the new season at Weston Golf Club.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The match between teams led by captain Ali Whitewood and vice-captain Cathy Preston saw a combination of weekend and Tuesday ladies playing matchplay format ahead of the Alliance League and friendly campaigns.

And after a draw for teams was made, it ended in a very friendly halved match, before chocolate muffins made by new francis manager and chef Darren were shared at tea.

The seniors played a thre-man bowmaker competition with partners drawn on a low, medium and high handicap basis.

Mick McKee, Steve Strange and John Whitewood won with 75 points, four clear of David Andow, Steve Burrough and John Dixon.

Howard Evans, Richard Harris and John Stokes were third on 70 points, with Jim Blackhurst, Roger Magor and Mo Sweeney one point back in fourth and Andrew Chambers, Mick Monaghan and Steve Petrie fifth on 68 points.

Taunton & Pickeridge were the first visitors of the season for an inter-club friendly on Thursday, with Roger Preston and Robin Webb up against a former Weston member who did not drop a shot to par until the ninth hole on the way to a 5&4 win.

Andy Chambers and John Dixon restored parity with a 6&5 win, despite seeing their opponents card a birdie at the third hole, but captain Rob Filer and Garth Wilson lost two down, as Taunton's captain went close to a hole in one at the 14th after hitting the pin.

Billy Reynolds and Terry Waite halved their match, in which the leads changed hands several times, but Don Harris and Ed Langford lost 4&3 as their opponents carded 16 pars and a birdie.

Paul Chesney and John Whitewood made an encouraging start in the last match, but their opponents won four holes in a row from the seventh onwards and claimed a 3&2 win to help secure a 4.5-1.5 win overall.