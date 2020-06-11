Humphries is helping Weston members get back into swing of things on return to course

Weston's Phil Humphries at Medinah in 2012 Archant

Weston Golf Club members are getting back into the swing of things following the easing of restrictions imposed to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Starters have been appointed on the first tee to monitor timings and ensure social distancing is observed by all, especially when start sheets are full, with members volunteering to help pro shop staff keep stringent measures in place in line with government and England Golf regulations.

Phil Humphries is one such senior member, currently playing off a handicap of 14, who has been keen to assist with duties.

“When the course reopened on May 13 after the government lockdown period, Phil was keen to offer assistance making sure members adhered to the new rules of play with regard to social distancing so everybody can enjoy their golf and keep safe,” said a club spokesperson.

“With no current qualifying competitions in place at present, members are enjoying friendly golf and getting lots of practice.”

Humphries has been a member at Weston for 25 years and travels regularly to different parts of the world in his role as a European Senior Tour marshal.

As a senior member of the tour, he is recognised as being one of the most experienced marshals in the game, attending six to eight events each year at home and abroad in Portugal, Spain and North America.

Humphries is responsible, along with his wife, for the recruitment and selection process of marshals for each specific tour, having started his marshalling career at the Wales Open at Celtic Manor and travelled around the UK, scoring for matches and as a hole marshal in charge of crowd movement around the courses.

At the Ryder Cup in 2010 at Celtic Manor, he was a mobile marshal for the duration of the tournament, helping players move around the course.

He has attended four Ryder Cups over the years in Europe and the USA, witnessing the ‘Miracle at Medinah’ in Illinois, Chicago when the Europeans won 14.5-13.5.

And with the summer months ahead, Weston is likely to be very busy most days of the week, with players and visitors pre-booking tee times via the club pro shop and online.