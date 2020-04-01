I did once beat a very young Justin Rose twice in one day

Brean's director of golf Andrew March Archant

Andrew March has worked at Brean Golf Club for 12 years and been their PGA professional and director of golf since 2014.

He works alongside head professional Dan Keitch on club membership, competition and handicap administration, coaching, club repairs and the retail operation of the shop.

He is also the chairman of the Gloucester & Somerset PGA and West Region of the Professional Golfers’ Association, representing the region on the national executive committee as well.

And he is the first to feature, in what we hope we will be a series, of special sporting Q&As.

Q.How long have you been playing golf?

A.Almost 36 years now since I was 7 years old!

Q.Where/why did you start playing?

A.I started playing at Enmore Park in Bridgwater under the guidance of Martin Keitch, Dan’s father, when he was the Assistant Professional to Nigel Wixon, who has also had a big influence on my develpment as a golfer.

My first memory of being on a golf course though was prior to that at Brean when I dragged my Dad’s trolley around there one afternoon with my Granddad.

My grandfather was a past club captain at Enmore but had joined Brean due to health issues as he needed a flatter course.

It’s strange to think 30-odd years later I was back at Brean as the club professional and also employing his oldest son Dan in my team!

Q.How many holes in one have you had and where is your favourite hole?

A.Currently I have four and a half holes in one to my name! Four have counted with the last one being at Saltford early last year but I did have one once with a provisional ball which was immediately struck off when I found my original ball still in play!

Q.Where is your favourite course you have played?

A.I have played many over the years and don’t really have a favourite. Royal Lytham & St Annes in Lancashire where I represented England Schools and the Nicklaus course at St Mellion in Cornwall are certainly up there.

5.What is your golfing career highlight so far?

A.I did once beat a very young Justin Rose twice in one day at a County Schools match for Somerset Schools against Hampshire Schools at Isle of Wedmore a very long time ago!

I’ve been lucky to achieve many representative honours including numerous levels for Somerset Golf Union as an Amateur and then had the honour of being the Captain of the West Region PGA in 2014

Q.When did you turn professional?

A.Late 1997 when I started on the PGA training programme at Burnham & Berrow Golf Club under Mark Crowther-Smith.

Q.What’s the best thing about being a PGA Professional?

A.Getting up every day and going to do a job you love. I have been very lucky to meet many many people through the game of golf from all walks of sport and life, making many lifelong friendships from it.

Q.And what would you say is the worst thing about being a PGA Professional?

A.The long hours and weekend work can be particularly tough especially when you are trying to fit it all around a healthy family life.

Q.Which three players who would make up your dream fourball?

A.That’s a tough one! Probably Justin Rose (to see if he can beat me this time!!), Seve Ballesteros and my Dad!

Q.What’s the best piece of advice you would give to amateur golfers for free?

A.Get the basic fundamentals right and make sure you understand how important they are to the rest of the golf swing. If you don’t understand them get yourself to your local PGA professional who can rectify that immediately.