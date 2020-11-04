Impressive Kew proves the king of Worlebury to collect Coronation Cup silverware

Alix Kew, winner of the Coronation Cup, and Worlebury club captain Graham Hewlett Archant

Past junior captain and category one golfer Alix Kew won the Coronation Cup at Worlebury Golf Club.

Kew carded a nett 63 – gross 68 – to finish two shots clear of runner-up Dan Bovingdon after a superb front nine.

Birdies on the fourth, eighth and ninth holes saw Kew reach the turn in three-under par 33 for a magnificent nett five-under par 30.

And he did not drop a shot on the back nine until the 14th hole, inbetween recording birdies on the 13th and 15th, as he came back in one-over par 36.

Bovingdon did not have the best of starts with a double bogey on the first, but he quickly regained his composure to card three birdies and two pars to go out in gross 38 (nett 33).

Having dropped a shot on the first three holes of the back nine, he finished one-under par for the next six holes to eventually come home in gross 37.

Winners of the monthly medal and stableford competitions competed for the Murphy Cup (nett) and Mike Tilke Putter (gross) to draw the season to a close.

And an excellent gross 73 (nett 67) by Craig Conway saw him walk away with both pieces of silverware.

Conway dropped shots on four of the front nine, but two birdies saw him reach the turn in 37 and he only dropped shots on two holes coming back, with a birdie on the long par three 16th helping his cause.

Stephen Gray finished as runner-up in the Murphy Cup with a nett 70, as Mikey Nicholls (71) took third.

Scratch golfer Josh Freeman was second in the Tilke Putter standings after a 73, dropping a shot on the last to lose out to Conway on countback. Nicholls finished third again with 76.

The ladies held the 18-hole Margret Dunstan and Binden Salver stableford recently.

Junior captain Lauren Hanson won the Margret Dunstan with 33 points, one ahead of Maxine Gardener and Amanda Cook, after overcoming a slow start to score 19 on the back nine.

The Binden Salver was won by Sally Dawkins with 31 points, followed by Helen Clark, Louise Goodrum and Sue Sokol, all on 30.

Clark claimed the runners-up spot on countback by virtue of her 18 points on the back nine, while Goodrum took third ahead of Sokol.