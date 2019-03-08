Sue Kinch takes Centenary Trophy at Worlebury, but husband Mervyn misses out!

Sue Kinch celebrates winning the ladies Centenary Trophy at Worlebury Archant

Sue Kinch and husband Mervyn Kinch just missed out on landing a double at Worlebury's Centenary Trophy competitions.

In the Ladies competition, Sue Kinch carded a net 73 to beat Sue Sokol on countback, but Mervyn lost out to Gareth Little in the men's after both carded 63.

Sue had a gross 51 on the front nine and 47 on the back, while Sokol had two birdies and five pars in her one-over par 36 on the front, but finished with a gross 81.

Pam Jarvis was third with a net 74, as former captain Lorna Macivor took fourh on countback from Helen Clark after four players carded net 75.

Little started with a triple bogey on the front nine, but reached the turn in gross 45 after three pars and he had three birdies on the back nine which he covered in gross 36.

Mervyn Kinch's five-over par round of gross 75 was an excellent effort by the 11-handicapper despite seeing hopes of a family double dashed.

Jim Skinner took third on net 65, despite a triple bogey on the seventh, as a gross three-over par back nine saw him card gross 79 and pip Matt Matter on countback.

Matter had two birdies in his front nine gross 39, with a gross 44 coming back seeing the 18-handicapper lose two shots.

A field of over 100 contested the Battle of Britain Cup and an excellent gross 76 (net 64) saw Richard Exon come out on top.

Exon went out in 38 and came home in 38, after a birdie on the 13th and 10 pars.

Matt Otterburn had four birdies and eight pars to finish second with a gross 72 on countback from scratch player Josh Freeman, who was four-under par on the front nine and carded a gross 66.

Craig Conway had an eagle on the third in a front nine of 34 and came home in 39 for a gross 73 (net 66), while Steve Cameron took fifth on countback after a gross 82 (net 67).

The Royals beat Brean in their latest Avalon League match, after Gareth Hawkes and Mark Puddy rallied from three down to win on the last.

Dave Collard and Adrian Marshman won 3&2, while Ben Main and Terry Santo claimed a 5&3 victory and Will Denyer and Steve Cameron thumped their rivals by a dog licence (7&6).

The usually reliable pairing of James Marshall and Tom Main never got going and lost 4&3, but the win keeps Royals in the hunt for promotion.