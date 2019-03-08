Advanced search

Golf: Langford hands over captaincy at Weston

PUBLISHED: 09:00 12 November 2019

Rob Filer receives his blazer from Ed Langford at Weston Golf Club

Rob Filer receives his blazer from Ed Langford at Weston Golf Club

Archant

Outgoing Weston seniors captain Ed Langford thanked members for their support in raising £1,600 for chosen charity Weston Samaritans at their AGM.

He thanked vice-captain Rob Filer for his help and wishhed him well for his upcoming captaincy and presented him with his blazer.

Filer takes office on January 1, with Paul Chesney as his vice-captain.

Ian Freeman, Ray Harris, Andrew Kirchen and Steve Strange won a Texas Scramble with a score of 57.6, ahead of Fred Donbavand, Howard Evans, Ron Kelley and Roy Schubert (58.7).

Steve Burrough, John Dixon, Steve Edwards and Mick Monaghan (59.4) were third, ahead of Dave Farmer, Dave Garrett, David Gerrey and John Poole (60) and Nigel Jillings, Langford, Kenton Simpson and Allan Tucker (60.1).

Pat Rowland won the silver division in the ladies Medal Spoons with a nett 77 as Beryl Roberts (79) took the bronze division.

The Millennium Qualifier series of six stableford copmetitions between February and November ended with Rowland winning the silver category with 101 points ahead of Claire Redwood (98).

And Julie Ward won the bronze category with 95 points on countback from Alison Whitewood.

