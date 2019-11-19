Golf: Mattsson, Richards win blind pairs event at Brean

Mats Mattsson, Tony Richards and club captain Trevor Pitt with the John Smith Trophy at Brean Archant

Mats Mattsson and Tony Richards lifted the John Smith Trophy at Brean with a combined 83 points.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Brian Read had the best score of the day with 43 points, but ended with nothing to show for his efforts in the blind pairs event.

John Rabbetts (40) and Phil Barry (38) were runners-up, as Matt Haskins and club captain Trevor Pitt combined for third with 75 points.

Jeff Read joined forces with club champion Phil Hodgson to win the opening Christmas event on Sunday.

Their winning score of 47 points in the Turkey Betterball Stableford was one more than Richards and Murray Parsons.

Kevin Davies and Tony Higgins were third on countback with 44 points.

The Seniors Winter League began after a couple of false starts and Geoff Hill and Ken Ponter won a betterball bogey competition with +4.

Barrie Yearsley and Bob Toller were second with +2 on countback from Ray Byatt and Don Edmondson.