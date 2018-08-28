Golf: McAdams succeeds Taylor as Worlebury captain

Steve Taylor (left) has been succeeded by Paul McAdams (right) as captain at Worlebury Golf Club Archant

Paul McAdams took over from Steve Taylor as club captain at Worlebury’s AGM last week.

Steve Partridge (left) and Andy Francis (right) won the Captain's Drive-In greensomes event at Worlebury Golf Club Steve Partridge (left) and Andy Francis (right) won the Captain's Drive-In greensomes event at Worlebury Golf Club

Graham Hewlett is the new vice-captain, with Jon Dyer club treasurer, Russell Priest chairman of House and Fred Hooper joining the committee.

Taylor was a highly popular club captain and had a very successful year, thanking those who supported him including his vice-captain McAdams, the other captains and the members.

More than £10,000 was raised for the Freewhelers EVS charity during the year.

McAdams said he is ready to face the challenge and will have the full backing of everyone at the club. With Hewlett as his vice-captain and wife Eunice as Ladies Captain, the club seems in good hands.

It is the first time in club history that a husband and wife have been captains in the same year.

The Captain’s Drive-In was administered, with great humour, by Chairman of Match and Handicap Jim Skinner, with the usual fun and frolics of exploding golf balls followed by the drives of Paul and Eunice, seniors captain Mike Usher-Clarke and junior captain Alix Kew.

All hit fine drives, but McAdams saw his hampered by a strong cross wind and a ricochet off a tree went a modest distance by his high standards, producing a windfall for Emma Young, who won first prize in the draw to predict the final resting place of the drive, with Diane Millar and Peter Phillips sharing second prize.

The balance of the monies raised went into the coffers of this year’s club charity, the Childrens Hospice South West.

A total of 50 pairs then took the course for a shotgun start to a greensomes, which Andy Francis and Steve Partridge won with 39 points.

Three pairs had 37 points with Steve Gray/Merv Kinch pipping Rich Godwin/Andy Taylor and Paul Gardiner/Martin Philp on countback.

The clubhouse was full and somewhat boisterous and upbeat for the inaugural Sunday presentation, marking a great start to their year.

Seven-handicapper Paul Lawrence received a commemorative trophy from the captain for his recent hole-in-one, his first ace in over 20 years of playing coming on the 184-yard 16th with a six iron.

The women held a 15-hole greensomes which was won by Angela Bagley and Lynne Johnson with 31 points. Maxine Gardiner and Michelle James (29) pipped Emma Bourton and Marnie Sweet (28).

Sam Hewlett had a comfortable win in the Ladies Weekend Stableford with 30 points, leaving friends Angela Bagley and Louise Goodrum trailing in her wake.